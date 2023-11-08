5 reasons to watch The Lady Bird Diaries on Hulu

The upcoming documentary, The Lady Bird Diaries, scheduled to release on Hulu on November 13, 2023, has created quite a buzz thanks to its intriguing subject. The world has always been fascinated with the First Ladies of the White House, and this immersive documentary will allow movie lovers worldwide to understand what life is like in the midst of politics and power through the perspective of Claudia Alta Johnson, aka Lady Bird Johnson.

She served as the first lady from 1963 to 1969 and was one of the first in her position to interact directly with Congress. As far as First Ladies go, Lady Bird Johnson may not be the most famous of them all, but she still left an undeniable mark through her many contributions, which the audience will find impressive.

During her time at the White House, she witnessed history in the making, and many of these life-altering events are mentioned in the anticipated documentary. Viewers fascinated with American political history will undoubtedly enjoy the insight into the White House and the American presidency in The Lady Bird Diaries.

5 interesting facts that will coax documentary fans to watch The Lady Bird Diaries

1) Directed by Dawn Porter

Talented filmmaker Dawn Porter directs The Lady Bird Diaries. Movie lovers may know Porter from the ESPN documentary series titled 37 Words. She also directed Apple TV's The Me You Can’t See, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, where they invited many celebrities and personalities to speak out about issues concerning mental health.

Given how Porter has experience in the genre, she will surely be able to present Lady Bird Johnson's narrative in a way that is both engaging and entertaining.

2) Aftermath of JFK's assassination

It is no secret that the assassination of John F Kennedy was a big shock not just for American citizens but for the entire world. Most people know the details about the incident and what led to it. But not many people know exactly what happened afterward and how Lyndon B. Johnson came to be the 36th president of the United States.

This is where The Lady Bird Diaries comes in. In the documentary, Lady Bird Johnson goes into detail about how the assassination impacted the lives of her husband and herself in a way that they weren't prepared for.

3) Based on 123 hours of recorded audio

When her husband became President of the United States, Lady Bird Johnson knew their lives would change drastically. She also knew she would witness many historical milestones at the White House. Intelligent and resourceful, she felt she owed it to herself to keep a record of everything. She started to record an audio journal to help preserve all her memories.

The Lady Bird Diaries feels very personal and intimate because it draws from Lady Bird Johnson's recordings. She doesn't only delve into the political scenario from that time but also comments on the social changes taking place all across the country.

4) Lady Bird Johnson's influence on the President

It is common for the press to focus on the President, and most First Ladies don't get enough credit for contributing to their role in the dynamic. President Johnson was in two minds about accepting the nomination at first because he felt like the Kennedy administration didn't want him. It was Lady Bird Johnson who convinced him that he was worthy of the title.

In The Lady Bird Diaries, viewers will get a deeper understanding of how Lady Bird Johnson supported her husband in more ways than one to ensure he was the leader the country needed.

5) The Lady Bird Diaries premiered at SXSW

The Lady Bird Diaries first premiered at the South by Southwest festival in March 2023. Also known as SXSW, the film festival is held annually and hosts plenty of film screenings, discussions, and much more. Held in Austin, the festival screened the documentary for the entirety of its runtime, which is around 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Documentary fans who didn't get to watch The Lady Bird Diaries at the festival will soon be able to stream it on Hulu.

The Lady Bird Diaries is a must-watch documentary for movie lovers intrigued by US politics who want a better understanding of life inside the White House.