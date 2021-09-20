5 shows to watch ahead of ‘Family Guy’ Season 20 premiere

Family Guy season 20 is set to premiere on 26 September 2021. One of the longest-running sitcoms on television, Family Guy is a hilarious satire on American culture. Developed by Seth McFarlane and David Zuckerman, Family Guy has been airing on Fox since 1999.

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck Family Guy is now done airing on Adult Swim and will move its reruns more to Disney owned Networks.



Family Guy follows the lives of the Griffin family and their pet dog Brian in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island. Due to several crossovers, spinoffs and merchandise, Family Guy has become a billion-dollar franchise. Already renewed for season 21, Family Guy isn’t ending anytime soon. But until the show debuts its 20th season, you can check out similar adult animated sitcoms.

Family Guy @FamilyGuyonFOX ready for the freakin' ride of your life? 🎢



On that note, let's take a look at 5 shows that are similar to Family Guy.

1) Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty official poster (Image via Netflix)

Rick and Morty is an adult animated sitcom that premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2013. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty revolves around the adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his annoying grandson Morty Smith. Similar to Family Guy, Rick and Morty is a darkly humorous and cleverly written show. Co-creator Justin Roiland voices both characters, Rick and Morty, in the eponymous show.

2) The Cleveland Show

The Cleveland Show poster (Image via Fox Media)

The Cleveland Show is a Family Guy spinoff created by Seth McFarlane, Richard Appel and Mike Henry. The Cleveland Show centers on the Family Guy characters Cleveland Brown, Donna Tubbs and their children. The Cleveland Show didn’t enjoy as much popularity as Family Guy, but it still remains a must-watch show for fans of the latter. The short-lived show ran from 2009 to 2013 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers.

3) South Park

South Park official poster (Image via Comedy Central)

South Park is an animated satirical sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The show has been airing on Comedy Central since 1997. South Park has received praise for its dark humor and political satire. South Park follows the exploits of four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick, in the titular Colorado town.

Parker and Stone voice most of the characters in South Park. Like Family Guy, South Park too, hasn’t been without controversy. The show has received criticism for ridiculing religion and endorsing transphobia. But overall, South Park has enjoyed good ratings and remains one of the best-animated sitcoms of all time.

4) Futurama

Futurama official poster (Image via Comedy Central)

Futurama is an animated science fiction sitcom created by Matt Groening. The show aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003 for four seasons. Futurama follows the adventures of Philip J. Fry, a slacker who is revived in the 31st century, having been cryogenically preserved for 1000 years.

Years after its cancelation by Fox, Futurama was picked up by Comedy Central, where it ran for three more seasons before concluding. Futurama is a critically acclaimed show that is counted among the top animated shows.

5) American Dad!

American Dad! poster (Image via Hulu)

American Dad! is another one of Seth McFarlane’s creations. American Dad! centers on the relationship between a conservative CIA agent and his liberal daughter. Blending political satire, family drama and fantasy, American Dad! delivers the whole package.

A well-written, relatable and humorous show, American Dad! has aired 18 seasons since its premiere in 2005. The Emmy nominated show has been renewed for another season by TBS. American Dad! can be streamed on Hulu and Adult Swim.

