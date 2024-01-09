5 shows to watch if you liked School Spirits on Netflix

School Spirits was rather an unusual revelation in Netflix's packed palette of 2023. The supernatural teen drama television series created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud has been one of the most-viewed Netflix shows since it premiered on the platform on November 30, 2023. But the show has actually been out since March 9, 2023, on Pramount+, which is also its official home.

Based on the forthcoming graphic novel by the Trinruds and Maria Nguyen, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife, investigating her own mysterious disappearance. School Spirits boasts many thematic similarities to many shows but is still a fresh take on the teen supernatural genre.

With the second season of the show still a long time away, having been confirmed last June, here are five similar shows to watch right now that could provide some of the same experiences to the viewers.

5 great shows just like School Spirits

1) Dead Like Me

The closest show to School Spirits is arguably Showtime's Dead Like Me, a show that was quite ahead of its time. Though it did not receive widespread recognition during its two-season run from 2003 to 2004, the show had many thematic similarities with the Paramount+ gem that is taking over the world.

The show followed the story of an 18-year-old recent college dropout who was assigned the job of a grim reaper after her sudden death. The synopsis for the show read:

"After being hit on the head by a toilet seat that fell from Mir space station, a young temp clerk becomes a grim reaper in death."

The star cast included Ellen Muth, Mandy Patinkin, Callum Blue, and Jasmine Guy, among others.

2) The Midnight Club

When Mike Flanagan touches on teen supernatural drama, it is bound to be something special. With Midnight Club, Netflix's own production, Flanagan portrayed a teen drama that dealt with very real and adult themes. The touch of the supernatural was also a key ingredient in this mix.

While drastically different in premise, The Midnight Club also has many elements that make it akin to School Spirits.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories -- and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond."

The show stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota, among others.

3) Wednesday

A show that barely needs an introduction, Wednesday pushed things to great new heights for the supernatural teen genre. The show echoes themes from School Spirits and is also wildly popular on Netflix.

For all fans of the show who haven't watched Wednesday yet, this is the sign.

The synopsis for Wednesday reads:

"While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

The show stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

4) Ghosts

Another Pramount+ show that deals with death and interacting with death, Ghosts is based on a British series of the same name. It follows Samantha and Jay as they figure out their house is haunted, and Samantha gains the ability to see the spirits.

Anyone watching the show would immediately understand how close it is to Shool Spirits, except it is not a teen drama.

The synopsis for Ghosts reads:

"Lovers Jay and Samantha inherit a rundown country estate and decide to convert it into a hotel. Little do they know that the property inhabits the spirits of deceased residents who call it their home."

The show stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the leading roles.

5) The Society

The offbeat teen drama Society is also a great exploration of the supernatural and the uncanny through a twisted premise, much like School Spirits. In this show, a group of teenagers discover that the rest of the population has suddenly disappeared, leaving them with the unthinkable task of survival.

The show is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in an offbeat teen drama or anyone missing School Spirits.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive."

The show stars Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, and Sean Berdy, among others.

