Why does Peyton List sound different in School Spirits? Explained

Netflix has acquired the rights to the Paramount+ series School Spirits and is streaming the first season to viewers’ appreciation of the show. While the show has already aired on Paramount+ and is available on the same platform, its streaming rights on Netflix indicate its vast demand.

The show's lead character, Maddie, played by Peyton List, has become a star on the small screen with another Netflix show, Cobra Kai, streaming its first five seasons featuring Peyton.

The actor, who has been acting since she was four, recently made her way into fan reactions and whispers about voicing Maddie differently. Several fans have noticed how she sounds different from her other characters, such as Tory in Cobra Kai. This article attempts to understand the claim about the actor’s different voice.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author’s personal opinions. Individual opinions may vary.

Peyton List sounds quieter in School Spirits

Peyton in a scene from School Spirits (Image via Paramount+)

Unlike her robust voice as Tory in the martial arts comedy Cobra Kai, Peyton sounds subtle and hushed as Maddie in the teen supernatural drama School Spirits. Her fans, who have been watching the actor in action for years and listening to her speak her dialogues, think the character of Maddie sounds unlike Peyton.

Maddie is a teenager who suddenly finds herself trapped in the afterlife. She embarks on a journey to unravel the mystery of her untimely demise and try to get her body back. While the Paramount+ show has received a lot of love, the actor’s voice is soft and discreet. Her fans, who are used to her spirited dialogues and confident voice, have wondered whether the actor herself is dubbing her dialogues.

However, without any prior prejudice, the character of Maddie sounds exactly like a surprised, confused, and saddened teenager is supposed to. While this proves that Peyton has got the character's feelings right, it also shows she is a good actor.

Peyton is scenes from Cobra Cai (Image via Netflix)

Peyton, who has been a voice actor, has many voiceover roles under her belt, such as Batgirl in Batman: Hush, Emma Ross in the TV show Ultimate Spider-Man, Sabrina Spellman in Robot Chicken, Princess Rose in The Seventh Dwarf and Eve, the dog, in The Dog Who Saved the Holidays. For each character, Peyton knows how to add authenticity to her voice.

In School Spirits, the actor has been able to express the genuineness of the state of mind a teenager will have when she is devastated to find out she died. Putting her characters of Maddie of School Spirits and Tory of Cobra Kai side-by-side, Peyton has done a commendable job of communicating the different scenarios they find themselves in.

Who is Peyton List from School Spirits

Peyton List is an American actor (Image via Netflix)

Peyton List is an American actor who started her career as a child model and actor. Her early career included shows like As The World Turns and movies like Spider-Man 2 and 27 Dresses. She went on to do significant and noticeable roles in Remember Me, Bereavement, and two Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies.

While starting her association with Disney with The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Peyton continued to act in live-action and voice in animated shows for the company. The actor worked on projects across platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube direct-to-video shows and movies.

She also has a song in a single titled Liar, Lair. Her work in the last couple of years includes Batman: Hush, Valley Girl, Hubie Halloween, Paper Spiders, and the currently streaming titles Cobra Kai and School Spirits.

Currently, School Spirits is available for streaming both on Netflix and Paramount+.