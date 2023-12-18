5 most stylish Egard watches to avail in 2023

In the realm of luxury watches, Egard emerged as a new contender, establishing its presence in 2012. Rooted in the bond between a parent and a son, the brand embodies the essence of familial connections, symbolizing the celebration of family through bespoke craftsmanship within the horology domain. Egard's foundation is deeply rooted in the values of kinship, reflecting its commitment to producing timepieces that encapsulate the spirit of togetherness and heritage.

IIan, the founder of the brand, honored his father, Peter, through the designs, infusing his unique voice into each creation. Within Egard's collection, innovative technologies are seamlessly integrated, elevating both the design and functionality of the timepieces.

Egard has curated a diverse range of pieces that exude a modern and fashionable appeal. The use of sapphire cases not only adds to the aesthetic allure but also significantly enhances the durability and longevity of the watches.

This combination of style and robustness underscores Egard's commitment to delivering both elegance and reliability in their timepiece offerings.

Passages V2 Webb and 4 other stylish pieces from Egard

1) Bermuda Skeleton Watch

The Bermuda Skeleton watch, a timeless piece from Egard, was seamlessly designed to expand the brand's creativity and innovation. With the intricated detailing on the watch, the Bermuda Skeleton evokes the Gothic aura, making it a stylish piece for male fashion enthusiasts.

The watch boasts a hexagonal stainless steel case adorned with intricate detailing along its edge. Its bracelet features an engraved design, adding to its overall appeal. Crafted from sapphire, the watch ensures durability and resilience.

What sets this timepiece apart is its versatility with an alternative wristband option. For those inclined towards maintaining a gothic aura, the engraved bracelet serves as an ideal choice.

Conversely, the brand also offers a rubber band, providing a sportier aesthetic for those seeking a different look and feel. This option allows users to effortlessly transition between styles based on their preferences, available for $565.

2) Passages V2 Webb

Egard acclaimed the Passage V2 Webb watch as a standout creation emerging from a fantastic collaborative effort. The great Canadian actor William Shatner designed the watch, blending his passion for exploring with authentic timekeeping craft.

This tricky piece has included the minuscule version of the Webb telescope, representing the second's movement. The design of this watch discarded the hand design, offering a modish appeal.

The watch features two aluminum plates that move independently, having the graphics of the sun and earth to represent hour and minute respectively.

Along with the Nasa's insignia, the watch is priced at $650, available at the brand.

3) Shade V2

As a stylish timepiece from the brand, Shade V2 garnered appreciation from watch collectors due to its modish appeal. The designer IIan crafted this piece to celebrate the father-son bond, contributing a remarkable addition to the wristwatch realm.

The watch features a round case along with a cut-out in a crescent shape, providing a glimpse of intricate technology. It highlights automatic movements and an impressive 42-hour power-saving function, available for $350.

4) Phase 2 Tourbillon

The Tourbillion is a modish piece from Egard, originally, developed in 1795. The watch is a remarkable demonstration of excellent watch-making skills, offering a classic yet innovative timepiece.

Mostly appreciated for its accuracy of time, this watch boasts a 43 mm oval case shape. Its transparent coating makes the machines visible through cases, exhibiting the blending of functionality and watchmaking prowess.

The brand provided curvature structure to the case provides a modish aesthetics while its sapphire formation protects it from scratch. This authentic piece can be obtainable for $1995 from the brand as it restocked this piece.

5) Phantom Rose

The Phantom Rose model features a sleek case with an intricate design, contributing elegance at $395. It boasts skeletonized movement and adopts an aerodynamic style, offering a unique piece in the Egard modern watch collection.

The bespoke craftsmanship in horology can be seen in the back case of the watch, offering 75 hours of power reserve. The integration of k1 crystals elevates its functionality further, preventing shatter resistance.

The brand presents a diverse range of timepieces that skillfully blend modern people's trends with cutting-edge technology, ensuring precision and accuracy in their watches.

Notably, their collaborations with prominent celebrities have resulted in designs that have become highly favored pieces within the fashion industry, elevating the brand's presence and appeal.