5 The Ultimatum secrets revealed by series creator

Netflix’s latest relationship reality show, The Ultimatum, has been causing a huge buzz among OTT viewers for its out-of-the-box content. The show, which was released on April 6, features six couples who are interchanged with each other, leading to overwhelming drama and arguments. Moreover, the shooting process of a show like this involves great technique and strategy.

The Ultimatum features six couples who have been together for years but are unsure about getting married. Hence, through a social experiment on the show, the couple will get to decide whether they want to get married to their long-term partner. Couples are interchanged and live in a trial marriage to view what marriage would look like if they had lived with someone else.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Things that you did not know about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on

It is a tough task to pull off a show that features complicated real-life relationships between people. Obviously, the intensity of emotions differs from frame to frame. More than shooting the show, the first milestone to be achieved is the right casting of real candidates.

In an interview, producer Chris Coelen of The Ultimatum revealed a few secrets about the show from which fans were kept aloof.

1) Intensive interviews with candidates

At first, the crew decided on a specific geographic area to choose couples from. The Ultimatum only has couples from Austin, Texas. The crew had to drill deep to find couples that were genuinely facing commitment issues in their relationship. The team interviewed not just the candidates but also their relatives and siblings to find out more about the couple.

2) Couples lived in a completely new apartment

To avoid discomfort among newly paired couples on the show, they were allotted completely new apartments so that they could start fresh.

3) Couples are not kept in a bubble and live their regular lives

The show's crew does not film the couples 24x7. They live their normal lives and are allowed to use their phones. They are shot while they do their daily activities.

4) The surprise package had gifts to make memories

As soon as the couples entered the apartment, they were surprised with care gifts. It had fun accessories, including snacks and a Polaroid camera.

5) The crew did not interfere in Zay and Rae's fight

The crew thought it to be a “dangerous moment” to step in and stop the fight between the couple. They did not want to tweak the reality of the couple.

The Ultimatum finale and reunion episode will drop on Wednesday, April 13, on Netflix.

