5 things to know about British serial killer Levi Bellfield

Levi Bellfield brutally murdered young women in and around London. His murder spree began when he killed a 13-year-old schoolgirl named Milly Dowler in 2002. The girl's body was discovered months later, and it was soon realized that a vile serial killer was at work. Although Dowler was the infamous bust-stop killer's first victim, she was the last he got convicted for.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The murder of the teen was followed by a string of similar attacks on young, "blonde" women. In 2003, Marsha McDonnell was brutally bludgeoned near her home. She died at the hospital about two days later. The incident was followed by an attack on Kate Sheedy and Amelie Delagrange in 2004. Although Sheedy, fortunately, survived despite being run over by a car, Delagrange wasn't as fortunate.

Kay Burley @KayBurley



This is what Justice Minister Victoria Atkins had to say.



JH Should serial killer Levi Bellfield be allowed to marry in prison?This is what Justice Minister Victoria Atkins had to say. #KayBurley JH Should serial killer Levi Bellfield be allowed to marry in prison?This is what Justice Minister Victoria Atkins had to say. #KayBurley JH https://t.co/kKgmqMQaA8

Levi Bellfield's crimes shocked the world, and he was soon termed one of Britain's most notorious murderers to date. There was no limit to his "heinousness," as stated by one of the victims' families. And here are five facts about the convicted criminal that remain a matter of discussion for people across the country.

Five quick facts to know about serial killer Levi Bellfield

1) Levi Bellfield is a minor-criminal-turned-serial killer

Lorin LaFave @LorinLaFave #justice4millie news.sky.com/story/new-evid… Levi Bellfield 'admitted Kent hammer murders in confession', lawyers say so sad this evil wasn’t caught before he continued his killing spree :-( #life4alife Levi Bellfield 'admitted Kent hammer murders in confession', lawyers say so sad this evil wasn’t caught before he continued his killing spree :-( #life4alife #justice4millie news.sky.com/story/new-evid… https://t.co/cSqjpZze3x

Bellfield was born Levi Rabetts in Isleworth, London, on May 17, 1968. His father reportedly died of leukemia when he was only ten years old, and the remaining family members comprised of his two brothers and a sister. While there was no mention of his mother, DCI Colin Sutton called the man "a psychology PhD waiting to happen" while investigating the murders. Sutton said,

"He dotes on his mother and her on him. It's a troubling relationship."

Levi reportedly had an extensive history of being a minor criminal, with at least nine prior convictions and a year in prison by the time he turned 20. Bellfield then fathered 11 children from five different women.

2) He is a former nightclub bouncer

During his 2008 trial, Bellfield confessed to attacking Masha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange. He also spoke of his professional life before becoming a serial killer, claiming to have been a bouncer at several pubs and nightclubs in Uxbridge, Watford, Ealing, and Sunbury up to 2002. Afterward, he switched jobs and started working as a wheel-clamper.

3) Bellfield was targeting young blondes

Now a convicted serial killer, Levi Bellfield was reportedly targeting young blonde women during the early 2000s. His first victim was a 13-year-old schoolgirl named Milly Dowler, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell was the second, and 22-year-old Amelie Delgrange was the third woman he murdered.

He also attempted to murder 18-year-old Kate Sheedy, who was run over by his car. She was the only one to have survived his violent attacks. Unsurprisingly, they were all blondes. Later, he was also known as the infamous 'Bus Stop Killer,' given that he attacked all his victims near bus stops.

4) He was an abusive and manipulative boyfriend

Investigators traced a handful of ex-girlfriends, and each gave a detailed account of how he behaved when they were together. He would frequently act out of jealousy and show controlling behavior, restricting the women from seeing their friends and family or leaving the house without his consent.

After speaking to a few of them, Detective Sergeant Jo Brunt reportedly stated:

"He was lovely at first, charming, then completely controlling and evil. They all said the same."

One of his former flames said that after a disagreement, he ordered her to remain seated on a stool all night long while he slept peacefully in bed.

Burnt added:

"We asked her what she did about going to the toilet and she said she would rather wet herself than have moved from that stool. That shows how frightened they were of him."

During the trial, it came to light that one of the ex-girlfriends even relocated to a women's shelter to flee his grasp.

5) Levi Bellfield filed a marriage application from behind bars

Jeremy Vine @theJeremyVine If Levi Bellfield (now known as Yusuf Rahim) is responsible for the murders of Lin & Megan Russell and not Michael Stone, Bellfield would be one of Britain's worst serial killers If Levi Bellfield (now known as Yusuf Rahim) is responsible for the murders of Lin & Megan Russell and not Michael Stone, Bellfield would be one of Britain's worst serial killers https://t.co/ouL0pawwsT

Bellfield, now known as Yusuf Rahim, is reportedly engaged and even applied to get married in prison earlier this year. The 53-year-old, currently serving two lifetimes in prison without the possibility of parole, has expressed his desire to get married, and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is reportedly currently reviewing his request, stated Minister for Prisons Victoria Atkins.

The MOJ said:

"An application has been received and is being considered in the usual way."

According to sources, Levi Bellfield began writing to the "blonde" visitor two years ago, and they have been dating ever since. He met her in prison while serving time at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

To learn more about convicted serial killer Levi Bellfield, tune in to this Saturday night's Living With the Serial Killer on July 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far