Living with a Serial Killer: Where is Levi Bellfield now?

Britain's most infamous serial killer Levi Bellfield was convicted in February 2008 after a jury found him guilty of two murders and later an attempted murder. Bellfied was found guilty of killing Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delangrange and for Kate Sheedy's attempted murder.

The convicted killer was later charged with the murder of a 13-year-old named Milly Dowler, who was reportedly his first victim in the early 2000s.

He was sentenced to life in prison and is currently serving the sentence in HM Prison Frankland in County Durham in England.

Bellfield, also known as the 'Bus Stop Killer,' was already a petty criminal by the time he turned 20 and had a series of convictions under his belt. However, he was likely just getting started with the crimes before he moved on to become the "vile" and "heinous" serial killer.

The murders of the three young blonde women led to one of the biggest manhunts in Britain while leaving the families of the victims with life-long trauma.

Living With a Serial Killer is scheduled to revisit the gruesome murders that occurred two decades ago. Reportedly, in May 2022, Bellfield had expressed his desire to marry his girlfriend while he was still behind bars.

The episode, titled Levi Bellfield, will air on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"A serial killer stalks and viciously attacks young women in the suburbs of London while evading British police; when the killer's ex-girlfriend reports him for abuse, little does she know just how pivotal her testimony will be in bringing justice."

Here's everything one must know about Bellfield's case.

What did Levi Bellfield do all those years ago?

Levi Bellfield is a convicted serial killer and sex offender who murdered three young "blonde" women in the early 2000s.

His first victim was a 13-year-old school girl named Milly Dowler. He allegedly raped the teenager repeatedly before murdering her in March 2002. The girl's body was discovered in September, six months after the gruesome crime.

Not even a year later, in February 2003, Bellfield brutally attacked another "blonde" teenager. This time, it was 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell. The killer reportedly bludgeoned her near her house in Hampton, London, and left her bleeding on the street.

McDonnell was rushed to the hospital where she died two days later.

His third victim was extremely fortunate, given she survived a near-death experience at the hands of Britain's most notorious killer.

In May 2004, Bellfield tried to run over 18-year-old Kate Sheedy with his vehicle. Thanks to his misfortune, Sheedy managed to survive but incurred grave injuries and trauma that would last a lifetime.

She also made a statement, saying,

"The scars on my body and the memories I have, are something I will never be rid of, but hopefully I can move on."

Levi Bellfield's fourth and final victim was a French student named Amelie Delagrange. He violently attacked her while she was strolling the streets of Twickenham in London. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital where she died of severe head trauma the same day.

How was Levi Bellfield linked to the murders?

Within 24 hours of Amelie Delagrange's murder, detectives connected the attack to Masha McDonnell's assault that occurred over a year ago. The two murders were connected by taking into account similar assaulting techniques and a white van spotted near both the murder locations. Nearby CCTV footage gave authorities the kickstart they needed.

While speaking of the manhunt, DCI Colin Sutton reportedly stated:

"I would pursue this van with everything I could throw at it. We worked every hour for weeks. The van was identified as a Ford Courier, manufactured between 1996 and 2000. There were 25,000 in the UK and I wanted to look at every single one."

After locating the car, authorities were able to apprehend Levi Bellfield, who then reportedly admitted to murdering the Frenchwoman while he was in custody. However, authorities weren't able to link Bellfield to the murder investigation of his first victim, Milly Dowler, until 2008. That year, a red Daewoo Nexia driven by Levi Bellfield's girlfriend was caught on adjacent CCTV video.

In 2009, the serial killer eventually admitted that he had been driving the car and was already in prison when he was formally charged with the teen's death.

The victim's family later came forward with shocking revelations in 2015. The family released the horrific murder details. stating that she had been r*ped, assaulted and ultimately strangled to death.

Catch the full story of Levi Bellfield, the serial killer who called himself "God's gift to everyone" on Living With a Serial Killer this Saturday on Oxygen.

