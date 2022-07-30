How many people did Levi Bellfield kill? Living With a Serial Killer to explore his crimes

Convicted serial killer Levi Bellfield went on a murder spree in the early 2000s, committing a series of horrifying murders, including those of two teenagers and a 22-year-old French student. He also attempted to kill another teen, nearly battering her to death and leaving her scarred for life.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Originally known as Levi Rabetts, the London-born Bellfield's crimes started long before he became a "heinous" serial killer and s*x offender, as described by one of the victims' families. One of Britain's most notorious killers, he reportedly had already spent almost a year behind bars for a string of offenses under his belt, which included attacking a cop.

Nobody knew that these minor crimes were just a breeding ground for the vile murderer who surfaced years later, targeting young "blondes." Now that the murderer has applied to marry while serving consecutive lifetime sentences in prison, Oxygen's Living With a Serial Killer has set its sights him and his two-decade case for its upcoming episode on this Saturday, July 30.

Who were Levi Bellfield's victims? Details explored

Jeremy Vine @theJeremyVine If Levi Bellfield (now known as Yusuf Rahim) is responsible for the murders of Lin & Megan Russell and not Michael Stone, Bellfield would be one of Britain's worst serial killers If Levi Bellfield (now known as Yusuf Rahim) is responsible for the murders of Lin & Megan Russell and not Michael Stone, Bellfield would be one of Britain's worst serial killers https://t.co/ouL0pawwsT

A vicious serial killer, Levi Bellfield murdered three blonde-haired young women (mainly teenagers), namely Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell, and Amelie Delagrange. The predator and alleged r*apist was also linked to a pedophile gang in 2018, years after his conviction.

Starting out as a petty criminal, he gradually began s*xually assaulting and murdering women, with the first case dating back to 2002. Belfield's first victim was 13-year-old Dowler. This was followed by Marsha McDonnell and Kate Sheedy. While Marsha died from her injuries, Sheedy survived Bellfield's attempt to kill her. His 2004 victim was Amelie Delagrange.

Here, we take a closer look at what happened to these unfortunate young women.

Milly Dowler

Dowler was just 13 years old when she was repeatedly r*ped and then brutally murdered by Levi Bellfield. The incident occurred on March 21, 2002 when she was returning home from her school in Surrey. She was last seen by her friend at 4:15 pm while exiting a cafe and by one of her sister's friends at a nearby bus stop. Her body was discovered months later with no suspect in sight.

It wasn't until 2008 that authorities were able to connect Bellfield to the murder case when a red Daewoo Nexia owned by Levi Bellfield's girlfriend was spotted on nearby CCTV footage. The serial killer later confessed that he was behind the steering wheel in 2009 and was already in prison by the time he was officially charged with the minor's murder.

Marsha McDonnell

In February 2003, London-based Marsha McDonnell, a gap year student, was bludgeoned to death by Bellfield near her Hampton home not even a year after the Dowler incident. The murderer reportedly struck her on the head with a blunt object. Although she was rushed to the hospital, the 19-year-old succumbed to the severe injuries caused by her attacker's violent assault.

Kate Sheedy

In May the following year, Bellfield attempted to murder Kate Sheedy in Isleworth, London, but was unsuccessful in his attempt. He tried to run over the 18-year-old with his car, causing her grave injuries and leaving her hospitalized for many weeks.

Sheedy later made a statement, saying,

"On the day I was attacked I was celebrating about moving onto a new and exciting time in my life. All that hope and excitement was taken from me and I thought my life had changed for ever. I will never be able to forget what happened to me, the scars on my body and the memories I have, are something I will never be rid of, but hopefully I can move on."

Amelie Delagrange

Jack Fifield @jackfifield Flowers to honour Amelie Delagrange. The French student was tragically killed by a serial killer in August 2004 while she was walking across Twickenham Green to catch her bus. #ReclaimTheStreets Flowers to honour Amelie Delagrange. The French student was tragically killed by a serial killer in August 2004 while she was walking across Twickenham Green to catch her bus. #ReclaimTheStreets https://t.co/3WrusI5e4q

Amelie, a French student studying in Britain, was murdered in cold blood by Bellfield in August 2004. The perpetrator reportedly struck the 22-year-old while she was ambling around the streets of Twickenham in London. She was discovered brutally battered with a deep head wound and passed away in the hospital that same day.

Investigators drew connections between the Delagrange and McDonnell cases within a day, considering the same attacking patterns. Meanwhile, an identical white van that was sighted in the vicinity of Milly Dowler's disappearance was spotted close to the location where Amelie was attacked.

Lucy Greaves @luce_eloo Milly Dowler, Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell. These are names worthy of our attention. Some names are not worthy of our attention. Milly Dowler, Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell. These are names worthy of our attention. Some names are not worthy of our attention.

In their pursuit of the murderer, the police tracked down the vehicle and Levi Bellfield was taken into custody after he allegedly confessed to murdering the Frenchwoman while he was being held on remand.

The upcoming episode of Living with a Serial Killer is titled Levi Bellfield. The official synopsis for the episode states:

"A serial killer stalks and viciously attacks young women in the suburbs of London while evading British police; when the killer's ex-girlfriend reports him for abuse, little does she know just how pivotal her testimony will be in bringing justice."

As previously stated, the episode will air on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far