5 things to know about the case against Jared Fogle and Russell Taylor

Now a convicted p*dophile, disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle, popular for his extraordinary diet and weight loss journey, and his associate Russell Taylor were given lengthy prison terms recently. They pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges of production, possession, and distribution of child p*rnography.

The case against Taylor, who served as the executive director of the Jared Foundation, and Fogle will be the subject of ID's upcoming three-part documentary series slated to air on March 6, 2023. It will showcase the scandals that dragged their names through the mud, revealing how the intricate web and scheme slowly unfolded during the years-long child exploitation investigation.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres this Monday, March 6, at 9 pm ET.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child p*rnography and child s*x crimes. Readers' discretion is advised.

A failed sting operation, and 4 other key facts to know about the case against Jared Fogle and Russell Taylor

1) A local Flordia radio host acted as an FBI informant for years to bring down Jared Fogle

Rochelle Herman, a local radio host from Florida, first met Jared Fogle in 2006 when he made an appearance on her radio show. She was put off by his flirtatious behavior and his lewd comments on middle school girls made her uncomfortable.

Herman, a mother of two, believed Fogle was behaving weirdly and became friends with him and kept track of their phone calls to gather proof for the FBI.

Fogle reportedly told her that he found minors attractive because of their "nice, pure bodies," and claimed that it would be "really hot" to be with someone 9 or 10 years old. But the recordings were declared inadmissible by the FBI.

After nearly three years of doing the same, the FBI made an effort to entice Fogle to Sarasota, Florida, for a fake birthday party to show that he was prepared to travel across state lines to have s*x with a minor.

However, the sting operation failed because of a last-minute alteration in Fogle's itinerary, which prevented him from attending the party.

2) Investigation into Russell Taylor started out as a bestiality report

According to a tip Indiana State Police Captain Chuck Cohen received, Russell Taylor, then the executive director of Fogle’s non-profit organization, The Jared Foundation, sent pictures depicting bestiality which prompted a search at his house.

In April 2015, police then secured a search warrant and raided Taylor's residence. During their investigation, they found that Taylor had installed hidden cameras in the bedrooms of his stepdaughters as well as around the house.

The girls and their friends were recorded in precarious situations, including instances while undressed. They also discovered around 500 explicit images.

While investigating Taylor, authorities discovered he sent a n*ked picture of a minor to Fogle, who replied, asking when he could have s*x with the child. This further triggered an extensive probe during which authorities learned that Taylor also gave Fogle a thumb drive and a laptop consisting of child p*rn.

3) The raid and arrest was followed by Subway's termination of relationship with Jared Fogle in 2015

The FBI and Indiana State Police investigators issued a search warrant and raided Jared Fogle's Zionsville, Indiana, home on July 7, 2015. He was then arrested on distribution and receipt of child p*rnography charges.

Fogle's computers and other electronic devices were also taken away from his home. Following his arrest, Subway terminated their relationship with him and removed all his references.

4) Jared Fogle pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

On November 19, 2015, Jared Fogle entered a guilty plea to two charges before a federal judge - one for the distribution and receipt of child p*rnography and the other for traveling to engage in illicit s*xual conduct with a minor.

He received a prison sentence of 15 years and 8 months, will only become eligible for time off for good behavior after serving 13 years, and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life even after serving his sentence.

5) Russell Taylor was sentenced twice in connection to the child p*rnography case

Taylor, the former executive director of the Jared Foundation, initially pleaded guilty to 12 counts of s*xual exploitation and another count of receipt and distribution of child p*rnography on December 10, 2015.

His conviction was later overturned in 2020 after the judge found that he had received ineffective legal representation back then.

According to NBC News, he pleaded guilty to 30 federal charges in November 2021, yet again receiving a 27-year prison term the following May.

