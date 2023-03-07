Who is Russell Taylor and what is his connection to the Jared Fogle case?

In April 2015, Russell Taylor, former executive director of the Jared Foundation - a non-profit organization established by disgracedn Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle - was arrested over child p*rnography allegations.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child p*rnography and child s*x crimes. Readers' discretion is advised.

Fogle, who became the face of Subway in 1999 after losing 245 pounds following a diet based on the chain's sandwiches, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison that same year. He was arrested on charges of child p*rnography and indulging in s*x crimes, including paying to have s*x with minors.

ID's highly-awaited three-part documentary titled Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster will revisit the sensational case, involving the multinational fast food franchise. It airs this Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

Russell Taylor pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including producing child p*rnography and one count of distributing it, the following month, and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by a federal judge.

Former director of the Jared Foundation, Russell Taylor, pleaded guilty to multiple child p*rnography charges

Russell Taylor was sentenced to 27 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to 12 counts of s*xual exploitation and another count of receipt and distribution of child p*rnography on December 10, 2015. He received consecutive sentences of 27 years for producing child p*rnography and 20 years for distributing child p*rnography.

In September, Taylor agreed to enter a guilty plea and acknowledged employing hidden cameras to capture footage of 12 children being abused. After completing his term, he will be under constant observation.

Reports state that he served in the directorial position of Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle's nonprofit organization called the Jared Foundation. The organization strived to raise awareness and money to fight childhood obesity.

Prosecutors said Taylor covertly recorded 12 kids while they were naked, getting dressed, or performing other acts. They said he installed concealed cameras in his multiple houses across the Indianapolis region to capture photos of child abuse.

Prior to Taylor's sentencing in November of that same year, Jared Fogle pleaded guilty to child p*rnography and s*x crime charges and was given a sentence of more than 15 years in prison.

According to Indiana officials who searched Fogle's suburban Indianapolis home in July, their investigation into Taylor's interest in minors first came to their attention in September 2014. As per ABC, Federal prosecutors alleged that Fogle, a 38-year-old father of two, got photos or videos of eight of Taylor's 12 minor victims from him and pressured him to produce more materials.

Russell Taylor once again pleaded guilty to 30 federal charges after his initial conviction was overturned

In 2020, however, the same judge who gave Russell Taylor the hefty sentence overturned his conviction after finding that his defense attorney had ineffectively failed to refute three allegations that were not supported by the facts. As per USA Today, by November of the following year, he agreed to plead guilty to 30 federal charges and was sentenced to 27 years in prison in May 2022.

Taylor's ex-wife Angela Baldwin was also charged with production, possession, and conspiracy to produce child s*x abuse material after the investigation was reopened and new evidence was found. In October 2021, a jury found Baldwin guilty of the charges, and was given a 33-year prison sentence the following year in May.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres on ID this Monday.

Poll : 0 votes