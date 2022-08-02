5 things to know about The Eyeball Killer aka Charles Frederick Albright

Charles Frederick Albright, also known as The EyeBall Killer, became a popular name in Dallas, Texas, in 1991 but for all the wrong reasons. His unusual fascination for eyes led him to allegedly kill three s*x-workers and remove their eyes carefully out of the sockets. Everyone, back in the day, was surprised by the precision with which the eyes were removed.

Between December 1990 and March 1991, the serial killer killed at least three s*x-workers and removed the eyes of each of them. Circumstantial evidence directed the police to Charles and he was finally arrested in March 1991.

In December 1991, he was convicted of the murder of Shirley Williams, one of the victims, and was sentenced to life behind bars. The hair found at the murder site matched those of the serial killer.

He died at the West Texas Regional Medical Facility in Texas in August 2020.

Read on to find out more about Charles Frederick Albright and his life before becoming a serial killer.

(Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence)

Charles Frederick Albright was abused as a child

1) He was raised in an overly-protective house

Albright's adoptive parents were over-protective of him. Even though he was pampered enough, the serial killer had his life controlled by his mother, and sometimes he was even abused, both physically and psychologically.

His mother would spank him for things as trivial as spilling milk on the floor or for refusing to drink milk. Sometimes she would even go to the extent of tying him to bed if he refused to take a nap.

2) His mother introduced him to taxidermy

Albright was enrolled in a mail-order course at Northwestern School to learn taxidermy when he was eleven years old. As a child, he was keen on shooting animals with a gun.

His obsession with eyes reportedly started at this point in his life. At school, he was taught how to use a knife to dissect a skull and a scalpel to scoop out the eyes.

His mother would not buy the expensive glass eyes to replace the real eyes of the dead animals, so he was forced to use buttons instead.

3) He decorated his room with cut-outs of his friend's girlfriend's almond-shaped eyes

One of Albright's friends, Andrew, had a girlfriend who had beautiful almond-shaped eyes. Albright seemed to be obsessed with her eyes as well.

After Andrew had a break-up with his girlfriend, the eye-ball killer took cut-outs of her eyes and attached them to a photo of Andrew's new girlfriend. He attached more cut-outs of her eyes all over his room, even in the bathroom.

4) He was a smart kid with exceptional talents

Albright's neighbors and friends describe him as someone who used to be really bright in school. In addition to English, he could speak two other languages and graduated from school two grades ahead. The eye-ball killer could also play the piano.

His childhood friends also remember him as someone who was decent and well-mannered as a kid.

5) His mother dressed him as a girl

When the Eye-ball killer was a small kid, his mother would often dress him like a girl, especially when his aunt would be visiting. His mother would also force him to play with dolls for reasons unknown.

His over-protective mother was also obsessed with cleanliness. There are reports that suggest that his mother would change his clothes four to five times a day just in order to keep him clean.

His mother was also afraid that he might get polio from feces, so she would take him to the polio ward of a local hospital to show him the plight of the polio patients.

