5 things to know about Judi Eftenoff death case

Reasonable Doubt is ready to revisit the 1999 case of Judi Eftenoff's death, which was seemingly caused by a cocaine overdose. However, her husband, Brian Eftenoff, was later charged with her murder, as evidence suggested foul play. Brian was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The upcoming episode of Reasonable Doubt, titled The Jerk, will premiere on August 23, 2022, on ID at 9.00 AM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"An Arizona man is convicted of murdering his beautiful wife by stuffing cocaine down her throat. His children say their dad might be a jerk, but he's not a murderer. Chris and Fatima are on the case."

Despite the fact that the case is complicated in many ways, there are many important and intriguing facts surrounding it. Continue reading for a list of five fascinating facts about the murder of Judi Eftenoff.

Five quick facts about Judi Eftenoff's murder

1) Brian and Judi Eftenoff's relationship was turbulent, with Brian frequently being a jerk to her

As investigators dug deeper into the lives of the two people of interest, they discovered that Brian and Judi had a troubled marriage, with the former previously physically assaulting his wife. Several of Judi's coworkers claimed that Brian regularly publicly humiliated her and mistreated his children.

Judi's friends and co-workers also allegedly claimed that Brian was often inappropriate. Brian, according to Judi's family, was a serial womaniser and wife-beater.

2) Medical reports on Judi's death were largely inconclusive

Dr. Stephen Karch took to the stand to testify in the case of Judi's murder. He allegedly testified that it was unclear whether Judi Eftenoff took the cocaine before or after Brian left for the night. He also stated that determining whether she had taken the cocaine nasally or orally was impossible.

He believed that science was in favor of the defense but claimed that the jury will probably try to get Brian because of his insensitive demeanor towards his wife's death. And they did.

3) Brian Eftenoff's behavior in court and questioning was a major reason for his conviction

It is nearly impossible to say whether Brian Eftenoff was innocent of the crime. However, his actions did not help the situation. He was a blabbermouth who allegedly provided inconsistent testimonies that were used to pin him. He also displayed no remorse or sadness.

Brian Eftenoff said:

"All they did is make me look like a big evil intimidating man. Shouldn't I get the benefit of the doubt? It's the state's burden of proof to show that I killed Judi. Not to come up with some theory that he shoved cocaine down her throat!"

The jury did not like Eftenoff at all and that was a major reason for the man's conviction.

4) Brian Eftenoff was also convicted of sending drugs by mail

Even if Brian was innocent of the crime, he certainly did not help his case in multiple ways. Following Judi Eftenoff's death, Brian allegedly mailed cocaine to his in-laws to prove that their daughter did drugs. Brian was arrested for yet another federal offence.

5) The jury took 36 hours to come out with a verdict

The trial of Brian Eftenoff was as long-drawn and complicated as the case itself. The trial went on for five weeks before the jury went into deliberation. It took them 36 hours to come up with a verdict, pronouncing Brian guilty of Judi Eftenoff's murder.

Reasonable Doubt will cover the case in detail and look at all the angles when it airs on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

