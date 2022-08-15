5 things you didn't know about Locke and Key actor Emilia Jones

Locke and Key, Netflix's fantasy horror drama series starring Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup, has returned for its third season, which premiered on August 10, 2022. The title stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira in the lead roles alongside Jones and Jessup.

Locke and Key is a fantasy horror drama based on the same-named comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. It follows the Locke family as they move to their deceased father Randell Locke's childhood home, Keyhouse in Matheson. They soon discover, however, that the house has its own secrets, and the keys to those secrets are scattered throughout the house.

The third season is set to be the final season of the on-screen adaptation of the series, as Netflix had previously confirmed. It sees a new and more powerful entity attempting to use the Keyhouse for malicious purposes. Be sure to check out the title on Netflix.

In the meantime, let's explore some lesser known facts about the Locke and Key star Emilia Jones.

Some lesser known tidbits about Locke and Key actor Emilia Jones

1) She can play the guitar as well as sing

Emilia Jones performing at the BAFTA Awards (Image via BBC)

Emilia Jones was born into a family of entertainers, with her father Aled Jones being a famous Welsh singer and radio presenter, and mother being a circus performer. Jones learned to play the guitar at a young age, which helped her land the role of aspiring musician Ruby Rossi, who comes from a hearing impaired family in CODA.

In Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Jones plays an aspiring musician who wants to attend a major university on a scholarship and pursue her dream of singing. Jones received singing lessons because singing was an important aspect of her character. Throughout the film, she can be seen singing several songs, all of which were recorded live on set.

2) She was previously a part of theatre

Emilia Jones' career in the world of performance arts started pretty early on, at the age of eight. Her first theatrical performance was as Young Fiona in Shrek the Musical. The play was performed at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane in West London.

Jones has also played Flora in the 2013 stage adaptation of Henry James' The Turn of the Screw and Joan in the 2014 production of Far Away. In an interview with Vogue, she stated that if given the opportunity, she would love to work in a musical.

3) Music means a lot to her

Jones performing Beyond the Shores from CODA (Image via Apple TV+)

In an interview with Who What Wear, Emilia Jones has talked about how music helps her in her acting endeavor. She has a habit of making personalised playlists for each project in which she is involved. These tracks usually help her focus on her work and put her in the mind of the character so she can act out the sequences.

Jones has explained how she usually has multiple playlists for joy, sorrow and songs her characters would prefer listening to.

4) Emilia can communicate through ASL

Emilia Jones in CODA doing ASL (Image via Apple TV+)

For her role as Ruby in Children of Deaf Adults (CODA), Emilia Jones took almost nine months of classes for ASL to learn not only the technicalities of the language but also the mannerisms and the nuances. Learning ASL was a priority for her character because she was supposed to be fluent in the language and was the only non-deaf member of an otherwise deaf family.

She began learning sign language during her time on the set of Locke and Key's second and third seasons, and she practised in between takes. She spent the lockdown period honing her skills, which she attributes primarily to her teacher, Anselmo DeSousa.

5) Jones has scooped up multiple awards

Emilia Jones at the 2022 Screen Actor's Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

At the young age of nineteen, Emilia Jones already has a number of prestigious accolades to her name. CODA has been one of the most defining moments in her career till date. Her performance has earned her praise from across the industry.

She has received numerous awards at film festivals for her performance in CODA in 2021 and 2022. She has received awards from the Gotham International Film Festival, the Las Vegas Film Critics Society, the San Diego Film Critics Society, and others. This makes her one of the most prominent teen actors in the industry right now.

Locke and Key is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal