5 things to know about the Morgan Metzer X Rodney Metzer case

In the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here, the Investigation Discovery show is ready to revisit the brutal case of Morgan Metzer's assault at the hands of her ex-husband, Rodney Metzer. The case, which garnered sufficient attention from true-crime fanatics, saw a disgruntled ex-husband disguise himself as a masked assailant and attack his ex-wife about a month after their divorce.

What made this case even more shocking was that Rodney went on to pretend to be the hero of the hour by rushing in to save his ex-wife and even called the police soon after. However, his story had significant flaws that led the authorities to round him up as the primary suspect. With more evidence in hand, he was finally led to confess to the crime and was sentenced to 70 years with 25 years behind bars.

Read on for some interesting facts about the Morgan Metzer x Rodney Metzer case.

Five quick facts about Morgan Metzer's assault by Rodney Metzer

These five quick facts about the brutal assault of Morgan Metzer outline the major details of the case.

1) Morgan began dating Rodney when she was only 15

Despite the brutal outcome of it all, Morgan and Rodney have spent the majority of their lives together. Morgan met Rodney when she was only 15 years old. She went on to marry him at 21, and the couple had been together since then. They even had twins after their marriage.

10 years later, Morgan filed for divorce after enduring certain negative traits of Rodney for years.

2) Rodney attempted to get back with Morgan Metzer in multiple ways after they split up

After the divorce, Rodney kept trying to win back the love of his life. According to sources, Rodney had time and again pleaded with Morgan to give him another chance. He even faked a cancer diagnosis to win her sympathy.

Rodney had allegedly been back at the house multiple times and slept on the couch after they split up. Authorities later uncovered a fake hospital report and a suicide note. Morgan believes that Rodney tried to stop her from being with anyone else. She said:

"He had planned on killing me and killing himself. I guess because he couldn’t have me, he didn’t want anybody else to have me. This was all premeditated; it wasn’t just a moment of insanity."

3) Rodney's loose story about how he got to know about Morgan led the authorities to suspect him

Morgan claimed that he reached the site of the attack immediately after it took place because someone knocked on his window and screamed out Morgan Metzer's name.

Authorities did not buy this story and arrested him for lying to the investigators.

4) Rodney had a history of gaslighting and domestic abuse

Rodney allegedly had periods of intense angry outbursts, to the point that Morgan had to hide in the closet with her kids. He had also set a pattern of gaslighting, making Morgan believe for years that she was at fault for certain things.

According to sources, he had also physically forced himself on his wife in the past.

5) Authorities filed 14 charges against Rodney and sentenced him to 70 years

After the evidence came to light, Rodney confessed to the assault of Morgan Metzer. He was charged with kidnapping, assault, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment, among many other things.

He is currently serving his time in Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown, Georgia, and will not be released before 2045.

The upcoming episode of Evil Lies Here will premiere on July 31, 2022, on Investigation Discovery.

