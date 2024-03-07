5 times aespa's Karina went viral on X and stunned fans

aespa's Karina, also known as Yu Ji-min, is the popular rapper, dancer, and leader of the four-piece K-pop girl group. The idol debuted under SM Entertainment with her three fellow members in 2020. Following her debut, the idol grabbed the attention of netizens for various reasons including her stage personality, show-stopping visuals, and impressive vocal abilities despite being a rapper in her group.

Recently, the idol was reported to be dating the popular and rising K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook. In February, Dispatch reported that the two embarked on a romantic journey together after getting acquainted at the Prada Milan Fashion Show, where the two celebrities were seated next to each other.

Given that several videos from the event showcased that the two seemed to have enjoyed each other's company, fans were delighted about the new K-couple that landed on the internet.

However, this isn't the first time that the idol has captured the netizen's attention. Before the dating scandal, Karina went viral on X for her several impressive abilities such as her vocals, dance style, etc.

From her unmatched visuals to show-stopping performances: 5 times aespa's Karina caught the internet's attention

1) Karina's fan edit of aespa's 1st concert dance practice behind the scenes

Following aespa's first-ever world tour, SYNK: HYPEN LINK, in February 2023, SM Entertainment released a compilation of dance practice videos and behind-the-scenes where the girls were running through the performances, stage details, etc. While fans mostly see idols with their glammed look on stage, behind-the-scenes footage is when they get a glimpse of the K-pop idols' barefaced and chilled look.

Though fans went feral over all the aespa members' natural visuals, they were particularly impressed with Karina. Several fan-edits of the idol practicing and chilling in their dance studio were created and these videos blew up on X.

2) Her iconic high note for aespa's Girls at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards

In 2022, for the yearly award ceremony, Circle Chart Music Awards, aespa was invited to perform for the night. Despite being a two-year-old K-pop girl group, the members rolled out a show-stopping performance that had netizens talking about the then-rookie group for weeks.

aespa performed their iconic songs Girls and Illusion, and one particular aspect of the performance caught several netizens' attention. When Karina hit the high note for the group's track, Girls, fans were left utterly impressed as they did not expect such a vocal quality from a rapper.

3) Her energetic dance break for aespa's aenergy at the SYNK: HYPER LINE Concert

Yet another stage performance that left netizens talking about the idol for days is her recent concert for aespa's first world tour, SYNK: HYPER LINE. The group rolled out their first-ever world tour between February and September of 2023, and several fan-taken clips from the concerts blew up on the internet.

One such video that had the netizens hooked was a fan-taken clip of Karina rolling out the dance break for aespa's aenergy. In her white-jeweled outfit, the idol energetically showcased her impressive dance skills as she took the center of the stage and the netizens were beyond stunned.

4) Her flawlessly beautiful visuals at the Bottega Veneta event

The idol's visuals not only garnered attention during her group schedules but also turned heads during her solo attendance at the Bottega Veneta event. In March 2023, the idol was invited to the Bottega Veneta event which was conducted in Korea.

She rolled up to the red carpet in a brown dress paired with a white handbag and black high heels. Despite the minimal accessories and simple outfit, the idol still stole the show with her visuals as netizens continued to drool over her doll-like beauty.

5) Karina with the K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook at the Prada Fashion Show in Milan

The last but definitely not the least viral moment of the aespa member was her appearance at the Prada Milan Fashion Show. Once again radiating her IT-girl energy, the idol showed up to the event in a simple flowy white dress, paired with a yellow handbag.

While the idol already impressed netizens with her stunning look on the red carpet, her further interactions with the K-drama actor, Lee Jae-wook, as she sat beside him had fans going gaga over their chemistry.

As the idol continues to showcase her eye-catching qualities through aespa's comebacks and her fashion show appearances, fans continue to cheer the idol on and praise her for the same on social media platforms.