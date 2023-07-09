5 times BTS' Jimin and Taemin of SHINee's showed off their close bond

SHINee's recent comeback has yielded some surprising collaborations to promote the lead single, including one between BTS' Jimin and Taemin, the HARD group's youngest member.

While newer fans might find their interaction surprising, those who have followed either group since the beginning will know that these two idols have been seen together many times, either performing or just enjoying each other's company.

Although there is a two-year age gap between them, their on-camera synergy indicates a mutual respect and camaraderie befitting performers who have been part of the Korean music industry for over a decade. As SHINee celebrates its 15th anniversary and BTS its 10th, this article examines these two stars' friendship over the years.

Performing together and other moments where BTS' Jimin and Taemin of SHINee showed off their enviable friendship

1) The duo setting the stage on fire at the 2016 KBS Song Festival with their performance

While not a prerequisite, performers who share a warm friendship off-stage often create some of the best on-stage moments. This "SHOWDOWN" is certainly one to go down in history because it brought two of the best dancers in K-pop together.

Taemin kicked off the performance with All About You, starting alone in the center of the stage. The backup dancers joined in later, giving the stage a polished vibe resonating with the song's regretful lyrics. As the SHINee member was lowered from the stage, Jimin commenced his elegant Lie performance and was the physical embodiment of the lyrics, "Caught in a lie."

KBS Gayo Daejukjae 2016.

I think they both dance wonderfully and they compliment each other really well.

In the end, the Lie singer was joined by the elder idol, and magic was created. Jimin and Taemin complemented each other, blending seamlessly while maintaining their own style. The video went viral, and seven years on, fans still go back to it for their partnership. A clip showed the duo smiling and embracing each other afterward, starkly contrasting the titillating performance.

2) Jimin and Taemin giggling during their interview before the performance

When the two idols were interviewed before their collab stage, they complimented each other but kept pretending to be taller than the other by standing on their tiptoes.

They started by talking about how hard they practiced and how excited they were to perform together. Jimin and Taemin turned their attention to a chuckling EXO's Chanyeol, who asked them why they were smiling, following which the BTS member attempted a straight face with flaring nostrils.

After showering praise on him, Taemin decided to level the score by affectionately dissing Jimin. He said that the younger singer's eyes were a bit "puffy" so Jimin should keep them wide open to ensure that they were visible.

3) Multiple adorable interactions on Korean weekly music shows and award ceremonies

Whenever BTS and SHINee have been around each other on various shows, Jimin and Taemin have interacted in one form or another. From the Move singer encouraging his junior to give a speech after BTS won an award to random hugs with Ha Sungwoon, this duo has proved they are close friends time and again.

The above instance is an iconic one where Taemin danced to BTS' Blood, Sweat, and Tears on Jimin's insistence while the latter looked amused and impressed in equal measure. SHINee's main dancer showcased only a few seconds of the choreography, but he schooled his expression and slayed the moves in that time

4) Taemin talking about Jimin in his recent livestreams

Jimin is a really good friend

He has good energy and he's so good at it

Jimin is a really good friend

He has good energy and he's so good at it

There's a chemistry like that when we get along?

SHINee has been promoting their latest studio album, HARD, and attending many music shows and variety shows as a result. In between schedules, Taemin has been randomly going live on Instagram and talking about his experience filming challenges and attending pre-recordings of weekly music shows like Inkigayo and Music Bank.

In two Instagram livestreams, the Danger singer spoke of Jimin and Taemin interactions. Firstly, he mentioned his surprise at the fact that the names of the Padding Squad (or the Parka Squad, which includes Jimin, EXO's Kai, and more) were still on the Mnet MCountdown wall.

During the second live, Taemin spoke about how he considers Jimin a close friend and how their dancing styles are similar, which led to the HARD challenge video having great chemistry.

5) The HARD challenge with 2Min that surprised and pleased fans

After their charismatic performance together during the KBS Music Festival in 2016, Jimin and Taemin did not dance together for a very long time. Some fans hoped that SHINee's comeback would mean that the duo do the HARD challenge, but they weren't sure that it would happen.

However, Taemin recorded the TikTok challenge with Jimin in one of HYBE's practice rooms, and it was every bit as iconic as one expected it to be. If the 2016 performance showed the pair's combined charm, this short video built on it, with the idols exchanging smiles during and after the key choreography.

As Jimin and Taemin danced together after a very long time, many hoped that fans will get to see more interactions between the two idols and friends. Meanwhile, another member of the Padding Squad, Ha Sungwoon, commented on the challenge video, saying he wanted to participate as well. Since he is currently in the military, Taemin replied that they should take a picture when they meet next.

