5 times Johnny Depp burst out laughing in court during the trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has been one of the most popular events of recent time. With ample media attention since the beginning of the trial, the defamation case has had a variety of ups and downs filled with uncanny twists, revelations, and allegations, not all of which is serious or even worthy of consideration.

The case, spanning over five years, is a culmination of various allegations and bitterness. After a series of initial allegations and an attempted restraining order against Depp, he finally sued Heard for defamation for an article she wrote for The Washington Post. The article revolved around domestic abuse generally but was accused of indirectly framing Depp.

After Heard counter-sued Johnny Depp, talks of the trial began to circulate and gathered momentum. As the trial kicked off, not every moment turned out to be extremely serious. Instead, it has been an entertaining funfest garnering wild social media attention.

Five times Johnny Depp could not stop laughing at the bizarre developments in the courtroom

Though the allegations against Depp and Heard are serious, there were moments when even Johnny Depp could not contain his laughter. Here are five times when the actor laughed in the courtroom.

1) Depp's friend makes the courtroom laugh

Johnny Depp's childhood friend Isaac Baruch took to the witness stand to testify in the Depp-Heard debate. While describing his relationship with Depp and how Depp loved his artwork, he mentioned some witty facts. Baruch also said how Depp offered him a place in a penthouse apartment he owned in Eastern Columbia and $100,000 during the three years he lived there.

When he was asked if he took up the offer, he replied, "Yeah, of course!" which had the courtroom, including Johnny bursting out laughing.

2) The vaping witness

Alejandro Romero, the front desk attendant at Depp and Heard's former Los Angeles apartment building, provided great insight into the case. However, at the end of the video, Romero was seen vaping and driving unbothered. It appeared that he did not realize that the video recording was still on.

This had the courthouse shocked and laughing. Even the judge said that she hadn't seen anything like this before. This had Johnny silently chuckling in the courthouse.

3) "You will not see my eyes again."

In a rather serious phase of the trial, Amber Heard's lawyer made a rather childish impression and said something bizarre that got Johnny Depp laughing. Apparently, she was discussing a tape where Depp told Heard that he would not see her eyes again. While doing so, the lawyer did an amateur mimicry of Depp's voice which was hilarious.

4) Did Depp have his "thing" out?

While cross-examining a witness, Amber Heard's defense team went overboard by asking the witness if Mr. Depp was urinating at that time and whether he had his "thing" out. Though Depp's team burst out in protests, questioning the relevance of this information, Depp could not help but laugh at the ridiculous accusations.

5) The mention of Alpacas

In a rare witness scenario, Johnny Depp could not hold his laughter at the mention of alpacas. Alpacas have already made a famous appearance outside the courthouse in support of Depp, but this somewhat arbitrary detail while talking about a serious topic had Depp burst into laughter.

The digital age's first proper high-profile celebrity court case was meant to be all about memes and social media coverage. It may be unintentional, but this trial has given netizens the perfect fodder to let their meme creativity soar. Meanwhile, there seem to be a lot of bizarre twists left in the case. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sayati Das