5 times K-pop idols reacted to BLACKPINK just like BLINKs

BLACKPINK has the power to make anyone a BLINK and they’ve proven this time and again. Despite releasing music sporadically, they’ve managed to retain a huge fanbase both internationally and domestically.

The K-pop girl group is loved by everyone, including celebrities. Their brand deals take them all over the world and require them to interact with celebrities who inadvertently become their fans. This is the case back home in South Korea too.

Despite being in the same profession and having ample exposure to fans, K-pop idols can’t help but reveal their inner BLINKs whenever they’re around BLACKPINK.

K-pop idol reactions to BLACKPINK that prove they're a BLINK at heart

1) Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel could not stop his inner BLINK from bursting out when a video of BLACKPINK came on screen at the 2018 Genie Music Awards.

The group's song DDU-DU DDU-DU was nominated for Best Female Dance Performance and a snippet of the song was played. Even though he was seated, Daniel couldn’t help but do the iconic finger gun choreography, copying the four girls.

Some BLINKs also believe that at the 2018 Melon Music Awards, Kang Daniel got excited after seeing the BLACKPINK members and mistook their waving to be directed at him. Upon realizing this, he felt embarrassed and walked away.

2) THE BOYZ’s Q

Q from THE BOYZ is a fanboy turned idol. From BTS to BLACKPINK, he has openly expressed his love for them all.

He knows the lyrics to all BLACKPINK songs and has their choreography memorized to perfection. Lovesick Girls is one of his favorites and he has performed that choreography on variety shows such as Knowing Brothers, where in 2022, he performed songs by BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.

During many of his VLive broadcasts, he has been filmed watching BLACKPINK’s music videos, thereby revealing to fans that he is a full-time BLINK.

3) EXO's Chanyeol

EXO’s Chanyeol turned the 2017 Seoul Music Awards into a dance party when BLACKPINK got on stage to perform BOOMBAYAH. Him swaying to the beat and waving his arms around got his band members into the groove as well and they soon joined him in his solo dance party.

Watching them all excitedly jamming along to BOOMBAYAH was a lot like seeing BLINKs at a BLACKPINK concert.

4) WINNER's Mino

Song Min-ho, better known as WINNER’s Mino, turns into complete mush at the sight of BLACKPINK. Upon spotting the quartet at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun, Mino couldn’t stop himself from snapping a picture of the group, possibly so he could preserve their interaction as a memory.

He always looks at the BLACKPINK members with heart-eyes, especially Jisoo, with whom he had the opportunity to emcee at a music show.

5) Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Felix

The Australian line of Stray Kids is heavily enamored by fellow Aussie mate, Rosè of BLACKPINK.

On one of their VLive broadcasts, they decided to listen to BLACKPINK’s song Don’t Know What To Do. When Rosè’s part came up, they were both excited about her singing and her Australian roots which connected the Stray Kids members to the BLACKPINK singer.

The two were completely immersed in the song, passionately jamming along to the lyrics.

BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback in August, according to YG Entertainment. The comeback will take place after a long hiatus which has left both fans and celebrities hungry for new music.

