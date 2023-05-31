5 top Miranda Cosgrove movies and TV shows to watch ahead of iCarly season 3

Miranda Cosgrove is most known for playing Carly on the hit sitcom, iCarly. The teen sitcom was recently revived by Paramount+ in 2021 and received positive reviews from viewers. The new show is currently heading into its third season, which premieres on June 1, 2023.

This revival picks up nine years after the original series, and Miranda Cosgrove along with Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress reprise their old roles. There are a few new faces as well. Although the old gang has matured over the years, the show is as entertaining and funny as the original sitcom.

Although Miranda Cosgrove's role in iCarly was her big break, it wasn't the only one that contributed to her rise to popularity. She has appeared in a variety of TV episodes and films over the years, earning critical acclaim for her performances.

5 TV shows and movies starring Miranda Cosgrove that showcase her acting abilities

1) School of Rock (2003)

Directed by Richard Linklater, this movie stars Jack Black in the lead role. The story centers around guitarist Dewey Finn who gets fired from his band. He then poses as a substitute teacher to earn money to pay his rent. But he soon realizes that his students are musically gifted and forms a band with them to compete in Battle of the Bands.

Miranda Cosgrove plays the role of Summer Hathaway, the quick-witted class factotum who takes on the position of band manager. This movie is especially special for the actor as it marked her acting debut. Although it was her first feature film, she still managed to deliver a noteworthy performance.

2) Drake & Josh (2004)

Created by Dan Schneider, it stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck in the lead roles. The story centers around two young boys who have very different personalities. Despite their differences, they must find a way to live under the same roof while attending high school.

In the show, Miranda Cosgrove plays the role of Megan Parker, who is Drake's biological sister and Josh's stepsister. Her character is playful and energetic, and is always up to give her brothers a hard time. All the kids in the house, Drake, Josh and Megan give off big sibling energy that is quite relatable and makes the show such an entertaining watch.

3) The Wild Stallion (2009)

Directed by Craig Clyde, the movie stars Miranda Cosgrove, Danielle Chuchran, Robert Wagner, Paul Sorvino, Connie Sellecca and Fred Ward. The story centers around two young girls, Hanna Mills and CJ. Hanna visits a ranch to photograph the wild horses. She befriends CJ and they both find out about illegal activities that might bring harm to the mustangs.

It is a light-hearted movie about young heroes who want to do the right thing and keep innocent animals away from adults with wrong intentions.

4) Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me has become a popular animated media franchise comprising feature films, spin-offs, video games, and more. The first movie premiered in 2010. The story centers around Gru who wants to become the best supervillain of all time, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he adopts three young and spirited girls from the orphanage.

Miranda Cosgrove plays the role of Margo, the oldest of Gru's adopted daughters. Since she is more perceptive than her sisters and also the most responsible, she plays a crucial role in transforming Gru's perception of what he wants out of life. Wholesome and hilarious, this is one movie that will make you smile at the end of a long and tiring day.

5) 3022 (2019)

Directed by John Suits, this movie stars Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, Miranda Cosgrove, and Angus Macfadyen. The story follows a group of astronauts in deep space who must figure out their next course of action after Earth suffers an extinction-level event because coming home no longer seems like a valid option.

Miranda Cosgrove plays the role of Lisa Brown, one of the astronauts on the space station Pangea. The sci-fi film shows how various people react to isolation and how quickly people can change when presented with life-threatening situations.

Miranda Cosgrove started acting at an early age, and these 5 entertaining TV shows and movies prove that she has been able to sharpen her skills with each new project and will likely continue to grow as an actor in the future as well.

Poll : 0 votes