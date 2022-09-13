5 TV shows like Adam Scott's Severance

Severance is a strong contender nominated in several categories in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The show has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Award, with Adam Scott pitted for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series against Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, Lee Jung-Jae, Bob Odenkirk, and Jeremy Strong.

Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle's Severance is a sci-fi, thriller series that revolves around a fictional company called Lumon. The mysterious company has a bizarre policy of making all its employees undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work-life memories from personal ones. This dark comedy is a mind-boggling show that quickly joined the must-watch club.

Severance has been nominated in six categories, and fans are psyched to find this year's Emmy winners, keeping their fingers crossed for their favorite shows and actors. While we patiently wait for the Awards, here's a bunch of shows that you can watch if you like Severance.

Black Mirror, Westworld and more - shows like Severance that you must watch

1) Black Mirror (2011 - present)

Black Mirror, by Charlie Brooker, is an anthology series that captures the manipulative effects of cutting-edge technology. Set in the dystopian future, the series follows bizarre storylines of different characters. The show is a brilliant production and is extremely grim, gory and ghastly.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Set in a world only minutes from our own, "Black Mirror" unveils how modern technologies can backfire and be used against their makers, every episode set in a slightly different reality with different characters combating different types of technologies."

The show has had a solid five seasons and stars multiple big stars like Miley Cyrus, Jerome Flynn, Anthony Mackie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Domnhall Gleeson, and Cristian Millioti over different episodes. All its five seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Westworld (2016 - present)

This Emmy-winning show is a must-watch if you like Adam Scott's Severance. Westworld is set in a futuristic fantasy park where a bunch of human-looking Android bots have derailed from the path that their creators envisioned for them. These bots, called "hosts", evolve to form a conscience of their own and want to take over the world.

The HBO show was created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and stars a stellar cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffery Wright, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Barnes, and Thandiwe Newton.

The show aired its latest season in June 2022 and the audience can expect a fifth season soon.

3) Corporate (2018 - 2020)

If you like a slice of cynicism, satire and despondency in your shows like Severance, then Corporate is just for you. A remarkable satire that is dark, thought-provoking and uncontrollably humorous. The show will shatter all your illusions about well-paying corporate jobs that 'promise' you a good life.

Corporate revolves around Matt and Jake, two junior executives at the infamous corporate giant, Hampton Deville. The two men's entire existence circles around their work, so much so that they might as well not exist if it weren't for their jobs.

The two contrasting characters - one an optimist and the other a staunch pessimist - traverse their cumbersome corporate journeys day in and day out.

The show makes light of contemporary American society and its overzealous, anxiety-stricking corporate culture.

4) Devs (2020)

The miniseries stars Sonoya Mizuno as Lily Chan, a software engineer working for the tech-giant, Amaya. Things took a dark twist for Lily when her boyfriend committed suicide.

Her world topples upside down, but she is convinced that it's not a suicide and sets herself on the path to find out the truth. Much like Severance, it unravels the dark side of technology.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

A computer engineer investigates the secretive development division in her company, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend. A computer engineer investigates the secretive development division in her company, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Devs is an FX miniseries that aired in March, 2022, and will not be renewed for another season.

5) Maniac (2018)

Maniac is a miniseries set in near-future New York, where two downstrodden strangers undergo a pharmaceutical trial that will 'supposedly heal' their minds and fix their life problems. They take psychedelic drugs and go on trips across space and time, over a three-day trial.

The show stars the Academy award-winning Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the lead roles. It has ten episodes, written by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga.

The show is packed with dark humor and makes for a gripping and surreal watch. If you like Severance, put Maniac on your to-watch list without a second thought.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 12, 2022. Severance has been nominated in six categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

