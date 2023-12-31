5 underrated movies on Netflix to watch before 2024

For those who are always on Netflix, complaining about rewatching stuff, don't worry. This list of underrated movies on Netflix has some hidden gems and movies that may have slipped under the radar but are worth checking out.

Whether one is into indie gems or big-name flicks that flew under the radar, these Netflix movies have captivating stories that viewers won't want to miss. Get ready to uncover the best-hidden gems and underrated films on Netflix that deserve a spot on everyone's must-watch list.

As everyone says goodbye to 2023, make sure to catch these finds on Netflix that break the mold when it comes to storytelling—whether it's a fresh take on a young Barack Obama or a hilarious polka band con, each Netflix movie brings something new to the table!

A list of underrated and hidden gem films on Netflix

1. Barry (2016): One-of-a-kind story about the journey into adulthood

Runtime: 1 hr 44 min

Genre: Drama

Director: Vikram Gandhi

Fans can watch Barry to see the not-so-typical story of a young Barack Obama in college. This movie isn't a typical biography - it's all about Obama's personal growth, charm, and talents that set him up for future achievements.

Devon Terrell nails his role, making the iconic figure feel like a regular teenager. Instead of being like an Oliver Stone film, Barry has vibes more reminiscent of John Hughes. It's a reminder that so many interesting stories are out there that often go unnoticed.

2. They Cloned Tyrone (2023): An adventure that combines genres

Runtime: 2 hr 2 min

Genre: Comedy

Director: Juel Taylor

Fans can watch They Cloned Tyrone for a crazy mix of sci-fi, comedy, and crime. This movie follows a group of friends who stumble upon some crazy stuff happening in their neighborhood.

It's like a blend of Jordan Peele's style with lots of funny moments and a wild ride with unexpected turns and a story. It's a unique film that fans won't want to miss.

3. The Polka King (2017): Dark and funny exploration of the American Dream

It's a funny journey through the American dream (Image via Netflix)

Runtime: 1 hr 35 min

Genre: Biography, Comedy

Director: Maya Forbes

Based on the true story of Jan Lewan, leader of a Polish-American polka band, The Polka King is a comedic exploration of the American dream through the lens of a conman. Jack Black shines as Levan, who uses his polka band to fuel a Ponzi scheme.

Despite the serious nature of Levan's downfall, the film injects humor and sincerity, offering a unique look at a man who deceives others. A bittersweet journey that makes you laugh while questioning the pursuit of happiness.

4. Kodachrome (2017): Thought-provoking examination of family and forgiveness

This film explores family dynamics (Image via Netflix)

Runtime: 1 hr 45 min

Genre: Drama

Director: Mark Raso

Take a heartfelt road trip with Kodachrome, a movie that explores family dynamics, second chances, and forgiveness. Jason Sudeikis plays Matt, who's been distant from his famous photographer dad, portrayed by Ed Harris.

Together, they embark on a moving adventure to the final Kodachrome film lab. With complex characters and touching acting, Kodachrome delves into the ups and downs of relationships and life decisions, creating a poignant and bittersweet film.

5. The Land of Steady Habits (2018): A candid meditation on choices and regret

This film is based on the book by Ted Thompson (Image via IMDb)

Runtime: 1 hr 38 min

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Nicole Holofcener

Based on Ted Thompson's book, The Land of Steady Habits is a real and relatable look into the lives of wealthy folks in Connecticut. Ben Mendelsohn plays Anders, a retired guy going through a messy divorce and trying to find happiness.

The film follows Anders as he meets new friends and deals with the consequences of his decisions, all with a bit of humor. It's a captivating drama that captures the ups and downs of life in a truly authentic way. The Land of Steady Habits paints a powerful and emotional picture of the complexities of life.

Before 2024 rolls around, why not dive into these movies on Netflix that don't always get the recognition they deserve?