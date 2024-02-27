5 underrated movies and shows starring Kate Winslet to watch ahead of The Regime

Although Kate Winslet first made a mark with her performance in Sense and Sensibility (1995), her role as Rose in James Cameron's Titanic (1997) made her a global star. Headstrong and vivacious, it was a treat for viewers to see her on-screen chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the male lead. To date, Kate Winslet has gravitated towards complex roles that allow her to push the envelope.

Her latest role as Chancellor Elena Vernham in the upcoming series, The Regime, appears to be no different. Vernham comes across as a strong world leader at first glance, but with time, it becomes apparent that she has anything but control over the country. Containing six episodes in total, the show is set to premiere on March 3, 2024.

Kate Winslet tends to be very thorough when it comes to character portrayal and can easily emote complex emotions. While Winslet's body of work is extensive, most cinephiles are acquainted with her well-known shows and movies; however many underrated projects deserve equal attention.

Carnage, I Am and 3 other underrated shows and movies starring Kate Winslet that showcase her acting prowess

1) Iris (2001)

It focuses on the lives of novelist Iris Murdoch and John Bayley, her husband. Judi Dench plays the titular character in her advanced years. Kate Winslet plays the same character in her younger days. It showcases how Murdoch's personality changes after she is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in her later years.

Iris is a bittersweet story that highlights the struggles of taking care of patients with Alzheimer's, and how the condition can bring drastic changes in the person's behavior and outlook. The realistic screenplay and powerful performances by the lead cast make this movie, directed by Richard Eyre, a must-watch.

2) Little Children (2006)

Directed by Todd Field, this movie has been adapted from Tom Perrotta's novel. Kate Winslet stars as Sarah Pierce, who is married to Richard Pierce, played by Gregg Edelman, and they have a daughter together. Sarah is unhappy and finds an unexpected connection with her neighbor, Brad Adamson, portrayed by Patrick Wilson.

Before they can take the next step, complications arise when a recently paroled sex offender starts causing problems in their neighborhood. Human emotions, relationship dynamics, parental struggles, and more are depicted realistically in this Kate Winslet starrer that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

3) Mildred Pierce (2011)

This miniseries, containing five episodes, is the second adaptation of James M. Cain's famous novel. In the lead is Kate Winslet, who plays Mildred, a self-sacrificing mother who puts her children first. However, after separating from her husband, she struggles to become self-reliant while dealing with her spoiled older daughter, who doesn't seem to respect her.

One of the best elements of this adaptation is that it stays true to the source material. Kate Winslet delivers a captivating performance, and the way she struggles to connect to her daughter is something that many mothers would find easy to relate to.

4) Carnage (2011)

This movie, directed by Roman Polanski, is based on a play titled Le Dieu du carnage. Jodie Foster and John C. Reilly, and Kate Winslet and Christoph Waltz are two couples whose children get into an altercation. The parents meet to resolve the situation amicably. But the more time they spend in each other's company, the more they drive each other over the wall.

The well-developed characters portrayed by the experienced lead cast make this movie so entertaining to watch. Well-written and technically sound, this movie shines in the way it unveils the eccentricities and faults of each character in a humorous vein.

5) I Am (2019)

In terms of storytelling, this show might be the most imaginative on this list. Containing three seasons and seven episodes, the anthology series focuses on stories that explore mental health, empowerment, and human connections. Each episode features a different actor who actively took part in crafting the story. The episode starring Kate Winslet is titled I Am Ruth.

Emotional and thought-provoking, this series beautifully reflects the mental struggles of women dealing with different modern-day situations. It is interesting to note that the camerawork complements the distressed feelings of the characters in the plots.

These exciting titles prove that the 48-year-old actor has excellent range that is bound to come through in the upcoming series, The Regime, as well.