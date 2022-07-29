5 upcoming TV show finales to look forward to

Keeping track of when the finales of your favorite TV shows will air can be difficult while juggling work and life. If you're somebody who frequently misses the finales of shows only to regret it later, fret not because we've got you covered.

While some of these finales will bring the show to a permanent end, other shows have been renewed and will be back again. Check out some of the upcoming finales of the TV shows you love that you absolutely cannot miss.

1) Westworld

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, this dystopian sci-fi series premiered on HBO in October 2016. The second and third seasons of the show were released in April 2018 and March 2020 respectively.

The ongoing fourth season premiered in June 2022 and has a total of eight episodes. The finale episode titled “Que Sera, Sera,” the Spanish phrase for “whatever will be, will be”, is set to be released on August 14.

The series unfolds in Westworld, a technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by life-like android robot “hosts”, which allows high-paying visitors to indulge in their wildest fantasies within the park. The series has also been renewed for a fifth and final season.

2) American Horror Stories

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, this anthology series premiered on FX on Hulu in July 2021. The second season, which premiered in July 2022, will contain nine episodes, with the finale titled “Lake” releasing on September 15.

The series is a spin-off of American Horror Story, with each episode dealing with a variety of horror myths and legends.

3) The Walking Dead

Based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic book series of the same name, this post-apocalyptic horror series premiered on AMC in October 2010. It is currently in its eleventh and final season which premiered on August 22, 2021.

Released in three parts, the concluding third part of the season is set to premiere episode 17 on October 2, 2022, with the finale episode scheduled to air on November 20.

Developed by Frank Darabont, the show features an ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse strive to stay alive under constant attacks from zombies and rival groups of other human survivors.

4) Loot

Created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, this comedy series premiered on Apple TV+ in June 2022. The 10-episode long show starring Maya Rudolph is set to air its finale on August 12.

The show tells the story of Molly Novak, a billionaire who gets cheated upon by her husband of 20 years. The highly entertaining series follows her journey as she tries to figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement money and charity foundation, amidst her heartbreak. The series was renewed for a second season in July.

5) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Created by Jessica Gao, this MCU series containing nine episodes is scheduled to premiere on August 17 2022 on Disney+. The finale is scheduled for release on October 12.

The series is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans, who also becomes She-Hulk. Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong as Smart Hulk and Sorcerer Wong respectively, the show deals with the fourth-wall breaking Jennifer learning to adapt her newfound hulk-self to the rest of her life.

Don't forget to catch these finales of your favorite shows.

