New She-Hulk rumor suggests Jason Segel's MCU debut as The Thing (possibilities explored)

Marvel’s newest superhero She-Hulk is all set to make her MCU debut. The cousin of Green Goliath, Jennifer Walters is the newest superhero on Marvel’s roster and fans are excited to see her on screen.

The latest rumors indicate two huge cameos in the upcoming series. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is set to share the screen with Jennifer Walters in the legal drama. Our favorite orange rock monster, The Thing from Fantastic Four, is also set to feature in the MCU series. Reports indicate that the gentle giant will be played by none other than How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel.

The nine-episode sitcom will not only feature the new superhero She-Hulk but will also bring old foe Tim Roth’s Abomination back on screen.

The Thing's rumored debut on She-Hulk first surfaced on 4chan

#SheHulk A post from 4Chan, which was shared on Reddit, claimed the Thing will appear in She-Hulk's final three episodes starting with Episode 8. What's more, he'll reportedly be played by actor Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) via a motion capture suit. A post from 4Chan, which was shared on Reddit, claimed the Thing will appear in She-Hulk's final three episodes starting with Episode 8. What's more, he'll reportedly be played by actor Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) via a motion capture suit.#SheHulk https://t.co/eWvJbWPbcW

Redditors were excited after a post pointing towards the appearance of The Thing from Fantastic Four on She-Hulk went viral in a matter of seconds. Originally posted on 4chan, it was reported that Jason Segel will take on the mantle of the Immortal Thing and will appear in the final three episodes of the series.

The post mentions that the actor is reported to have used Motion Capture to play the role of Ben Grimm aka The Thing, which suggests that the big guy will be in his orange rock form, which means that the cosmic ray accident which gave the fantastic family their powers had already occurred prior to the show's timeline.

She-Hulk will have to face various villains, including Frog Man, whose glimpse we caught in the trailer. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is confirmed to play Titania and is the primary antagonist in the series.

The villainous group, Wrecking Crew, which includes Wrecker, Bulldozer, Piledriver, and Thunderball, is also set to debut on the show. In comics, Wrecking Crew has often gone toe-to-toe with The Thing and is a persistent thorn in the side of the Fantastic Four.

MARVEL NEWS/THEORIES/UPDATES. @MCUTheories1 Looking forward to seeing the wrecking crew in She-Hulk Looking forward to seeing the wrecking crew in She-Hulk https://t.co/r66XusszTr

The Reddit thread also suggests that The Thing is undergoing a defamation case and could be a mystery client for Jennifer Walters. She-Hulk is primarily a superhero lawyer, which only confirms the theory.

Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are the two most prominent lawyers in the Marvel universe. When Marvel dropped the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, fans were lightning fast to theorize that the blind lawyer of Hell’s Kitchen will make an appearance. Given that the show is a legal drama sitcom, it is only natural that the two lawyers face off against each other in an epic courtroom duel.

While Marvel has not yet confirmed the news, various sources point out that the appearance of Man Without Fear is imminent.

HD look at John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic #DoctorStrange SPOILERSHD look at John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic #DoctorStrange SPOILERS----HD look at John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic https://t.co/SOmUZenAxB

The first member of the fantastic family, Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), was introduced in Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness, and now The Thing's appearance is around the corner. Fans on Reddit love the way Fantastic Four are being introduced prior to their film, which does not have a release date as of now. If the rumors turn true, MCU stans can very well expect Human Torch and Sue Storm to appear in other Marvel series or movies.

She-Hulk: Attorney at law is set to release on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022. The show will feature Tatiana Maslany in the lead role along with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth reprising their MCU roles. Benedict Wong is also set to appear as Sorcerer Supreme Wong. The show also features Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, and Ginger Gonzaga in pivotal roles.

