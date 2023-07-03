5 Wham songs to listen to before watching the new documentary on Netflix

When it comes to 80's music, Wham is one of the more popular bands that are still talked about today. Although the English pop duo was only active for five years from 1981-1986, they were extremely successful not only in the UK, but were also quite well-known across the world.

Selling 30 million certified records is no small feat, and Wham was able to achieve those impressive numbers in their short run. This speaks volumes about their musical talents.Thus, it comes across as no surprise that the band has become the subject for multiple music documentaries. In fact, Netflix will soon release the latest documentary titled WHAM! on July 5.

Directed by Chris Smith, the documentary will focus on the friendship between the two members, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, and the impact they had in each other's life. Music lovers will definitely enjoy learning more about the duo and everything that transpired off the stage.

5 catchy and addictive Wham songs that deserve a spot on your playlist

1) Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

One listen to this catchy track by Wham will make it clear why it secured the number one spot on both UK and US charts when it was released. Written by George Michael, this is the kind of song that will cheer you up no matter what kind of day you're having.

It is interesting to note that the inspiration for Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go came from a note that Ridgeley once left for his parents. He wanted the note to write "wake me up before you go" but wrote the word "up" twice by mistake, and so he added "go" twice at the end to match the previous error.

2) Last Christmas

If there is one song that music lovers instantly recall when they think of Wham, it's Last Christmas. It is no secret that the song's recognition value is off the charts, and most people would recognize it even by hearing just the first few seconds.

Interestingly, however, even though Last Christmas has become one of the most popular Christmas songs over the years, the song doesn't actually focus on the holiday but on a failed relationship. Beautifully sentimental and melodic, this song is extremely addictive, so much so that you may find yourself hitting repeat multiple times.

Last Christmas is so popular that many well-known artistes have sung their own versions/covers of the song. No Christmas playlist is complete without this classic Wham track.

3) Freedom

Wham songs have an unmistakable peppy vibe, which is probably why so many people love their music so much. George Michael had a talent to turn relatable, meaningful topics into catchy songs that could get the fans grooving. Even Freedom, which is about an unfaithful lover, is not overly sad or emotional. Instead, it is a groovy track that will get your foot tapping.

A big hit in the UK, this song held the number one position on the UK Singles Chart for three whole weeks. It is one of the songs that you can't help but sing along to.

4) Careless Whisper

Another hugely popular song, Careless Whisper is a classic that is still enjoyed by music lovers everywhere. Although Wham is known for their up-beat tracks, they also did sentimental tracks really well, and this song is proof of that. George Michael had an amazing, enigmatic voice that especially came through in slow, emotional songs like Careless Whisper.

One element that particularly adds to the song's charm is the saxaphone solo. Although there have been many songs that have used the sax over the years, Careless Whisper is one of the more popular songs that have featured it so prominently in the track, instead of layering it with other intruments.

5) Club Tropicana

Club Tropicana is a special song because it was written before the band was even established. Written in Ridgeley's living room, it was one of the demos that helped the duo sign their contract with Innervision Records. In true Wham fashion, it is both groovy and catchy.

The song was inspired by the New Romantic movement in the UK, and also took a swipe at popular holiday packages of that time, which were meant to attract young people with promises of self-indulgence and escapism.

Irrespective of whether you are a fan or not, these songs and their popularity proves that Wham were an iconic musical duo who left a indelible mark in the pop scene.

