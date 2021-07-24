5 YouTubers who voice-acted in famous Hollywood films

The trick to getting into Hollywood for several YouTubers seems to be by acting in animated films. Several popular YouTubers often land small or huge roles in animated movies and step into the film industry. Casting YouTubers in big budget animated feature movies also seems like a professional tactic to increase ticket sales but starring them in the films seems to work for the production company and the YouTubers.

Here are some YouTubers who stepped into some big budget animated films.

5 YouTubers who voice acted in animated films

1) David Dobrik

Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik voice acted for the role of Axel in The Angry Birds 2 movie. The movie which is based on the video game series was produced by Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation and Rovio Animation. The movie had a large talented cast including Awkwafina, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Dove Cameron, Sterling K Brown, etc. Rapper Nicki Minaj also went on to join the film.

The film was released in August 2019 and made over $147 million worldwide. The movie scored 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and also went on to win the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2020.

David Dobrik became popular for his line, “Oh it’s on!” in the movie. Fellow Vlog Squad members teased him about being cast in the movie in his vlogs as well.

2) Flula Borg

YouTuber Flula Borg's voice starred in Trolls World Tour which was released in 2020. The 39 year old admitted that he was terrified that the movie would be released on-demand rather than in the cinemas. The YouTuber played the role of the troll Dickory. He is also known to be quite the musician, hence the perfect choice for the role. The movie went on to make over $44.8 million internationally.

Image via Getty Images

Aside from his well known role in Trolls, he also voiced characters in Ralph Breaks the Internet and fan favorite movie Ferdinand. He also appeared in the superhero show Teen Titans Go.

3) Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee

The best friends, based in the UK, landed big roles in The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water. The two pranksters featured as Antonio Banderas’ side- kick seagulls. In the 3D movie, Joe Sugg played the role of Kyle while Casper played the role of an unnamed seagull.

Image via YouTube

The movie grossed $325.1 million worldwide. It went on to be nominated for several awards including the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, British Academy Childrens’ Awards, the 43rd Annie Awards and more. The movie also scored 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4) Josh Peck

YouTuber and former Nickelodeon sit-com star Josh Peck became popular on YouTube after appearing in several of David Dobrik’s vlogs and also in Shane Dawson’s videos.

He starred as Eddie in all the Ice Age movies including: Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Ice Age: Collision Course and Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild which is going to be released in 2022. The latest Ice Age film, Collision Course, had a huge cast including Jennifer Lopez, Ray Romano, Simon Pegg and more. The movie made a total of $408 million worldwide.

1) DanTDM

The British YouTuber played the role of eBoy in Ralph Breaks the Internet from the Wreck it Ralph franchise. The movie was released in November 2018. DanTDM, aka Daniel Middleton, played the role for the UK version of the film. The Walt Disney animated movie also featured Gal Gadot, Taraji P Henson, John C Reilly and several other mega stars.

Image via YouTube

The movie made $529 million worldwide and was rated 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Edited by Gautham Balaji