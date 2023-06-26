 6 Barbie Films to Watch Ahead of Margot Robbie's Movie Release

Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie movie has been a highly anticipated one since its announcement. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's on-screen chemistry, which has been in constant headlines since its inception in September 2009. It is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023, backed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the titular character of Barbie and Ken. The film also stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Anna Cruz Kayne, Rity Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena as different variations of Barbie and Ken.

We think this is the perfect time to go down memory lane and revisit some of the best Barbie films ahead of the upcoming release.

6 Must-Watch Barbie classics before Margot Robbie's Movie Release

1) Barbie as Rapunzel

Released on October 1st, 2002, Barbie as Rapunzel is the second film in the entire Barbie franchise. The animated film is based on the classic fairy tale and weaves a spellbinding tale that combines art, music, and fantasy. In this movie, Barbie essays the role of Rapunzel, a creative and independent young woman with an extraordinary gift for painting and long golden hair.

As an infant, kidnapped by Gothel, a cunning witch who kept her hidden in a tower in the deepest of the woods for years, guarded by the enormous dragon Hugo and surrounded by an enchanted glass wall. Her only companions are the outgoing dragon, Penelope, and Hobie, an alarmed rabbit.

On discovering a silver hairbrush, a gift from her parents who allegedly abandoned her as an infant, Rapunzel gets hope that she could finally taste freedom. The movie then follows her quest to unite two warring kingdoms as well as finding her true love, the courageous prince, Stefan.

2) Barbie & the Diamond Castle

The thirteenth entry in the franchise, Barbie and the Diamond Castle, first premiered on Nickelodeon on September 7, 2008. This movie was extremely liked by the viewers at the time of its release for its storyline and great visuals.

The story revolves around two best friends, Liana and Alexa. The two share everything, including their love for music. They live in a cottage where they grow and sell flowers for a living. One day, they find two heart-shaped stones which change their destiny.

With the companionship of two cute puppies, the two friends embark on a journey filled with magic and adventure to save their new friend, a magical muse named Melody, who is trapped in a mirror by the evil muse, Lydia. Along the way, they encounter mythical creatures, overcome challenges, and learn the true meaning of friendship.

3) Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Loosely based on Mark Twain's novel, The Prince and the Pauper, this film is the first musical and the fourth movie of the franchise. The film premiered on Nickelodeon on November 14, 2004.

Although living very different lives, both Annalise and Erika crave freedom. When their paths cross, they realize that they bear an uncanny resemblance to each other and become close friends. Soon the princess is kidnapped by her mother's evil adviser Preminger who was already scheming against the queen so that she can marry the princess and become the king.

In order to save the kingdom, both girls hatch a plan and, in a series of events, impersonate each other. They are accompanied by their cats, Serafina and Wolfie. Julian, Annelise's tutor and true love, and King Dominic, who falls in love with Erika, soon join the plan. With catchy songs, a charming storyline, and beautiful animation, this movie was instantly loved by the viewers and is said to be the best one of the franchise.

4) Barbie in the Nutcracker

Released on October 2nd, 2001, this is the first CGI-animated movie in the Barbie franchise. As the title suggests, this film is loosely adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Clara is a young girl who is transported into a whimsical realm where she encounters the Nutcracker Prince and battles the wicked Mouse King. This film beautifully captures the spirit of the holiday season while conveying the timeless themes of bravery, kindness, and the power of imagination.

With its stunning animation, memorable characters, and a touch of holiday magic, this is a perfect film to watch with loved ones during the festive season.

5) Barbie: Fairytopia

Fairytopia, the fifth movie of the franchise, was released on March 6, 2005. This is the first film in the franchise to completely have its own storyline and not based on any other previous adaptations.

Elina, a wingless fairy, along with her puffball friend, Bibble, lives in the flowery meadows of Fairytopia. She is often ridiculed for not having wings by other pixies, but her best friend, Dandelion, always shows her support. When most of the fairy guardians go missing, Elina and Bibble set out on a mystical adventure to save Fairytopia from the evil Laverna.

This animated film immerses viewers in a vibrant world filled with magical creatures, dazzling landscapes, and the power of friendship.

6) Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

This is the seventeenth movie of the entire film franchise and was released on March 9, 2010, on DVD and later on Nickelodeon. It was also followed by a sequel of the same name.

A surfing champion from Malibu, Merliah Summers is a normal teenager who soon discovers a shocking family secret. She learns from her grandfather Break that her father married a mermaid named Calissa, the queen of the underwater kingdom - Oceana making her a half-mermaid.

As Merliah navigates her newfound mermaid powers, she must save her mother's kingdom from an evil sea enchantress with her dolphin friend Zuma.

From magical fairytales to empowering adventures, the world of Barbie films offers a rich tapestry of stories, captivating and inspiring audiences of all ages. As we eagerly await Margot Robbie's upcoming live-action film, these animated classics allow us to reminisce on the enchanting journeys the films have taken us on throughout the years.

