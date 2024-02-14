Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers were created in 1979 to be worn for handball games. Just like their tennis and basketball counterparts, these sports-exclusive shoes have graduated to be worn by both athletes and fashion enthusiasts because of their fashionable silhouette and impressive features.

Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers come equipped with a T- shaped toe box, suede upper, and vibrant colorways to suit preferences. In an industry, where retro fashion is slowly finding its way back, these sneakers have also re-established themselves, following a series of reiterations and reimaginations, retaining their significance as some of the best kicks even in recent times.

6 Best Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers of all time

1. The women's "Aluminum Core Black" sneakers

The women's "Aluminum Core Black" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These feminine shoes are featured with an upper dressed in a greyish suede material, accentuated by black highlights on the Adidas logo embedded on both sides of the sneakers, likewise with the brand name and shoe model printed on the tongue and side, In black hue, while the padded heel tab is featured in a black leather material. The laces come in a white hue, complementing the grey-toned upper, meanwhile allowing for adjustability, while the EVA midsole and the brownish flexible rubber outsole, provide cushioning, and grip control, respectively.

These Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers are priced at 102 US dollars on StockX.

2. The "Wonder Glow" shoes

The "Wonder Glow" shoes (Image via StockX)

These sporty kicks come with a two-toned upper crafted from a lightweight yellow-colored suede fabric, contrasted by the bluish three-striped detailing on the sides, designed from patent leather fabric, with more highlights of blue on the tongue, and heel tab. The traditional lace-up closure features tonal yellow laces, with the "SPEZIAL" lettering embossed on the side of the sneakers, in a black hue. The sneakers feature an ortholite footbed, keeping the feet dry at all times, while balance maintenance was prioritized with a gum rubber outsole, in a brown hue.

These Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers are priced at 102 US dollars on StockX.

3. The Shukyu Ewax Brown sneakers

The Shukyu Ewax Brown sneakers (Image via StockX)

From 2022's fall collection, these shoes feature a dark-brown leather material that envelopes the upper, contrasted against by the orange hue visible on each side, and tongue of the sneakers. Paneled detailing of a lighter-brown suede material is seen on the toe bumper and eyelets area of the sneakers. Prioritizing comfort, the Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers feature padded collars and heel tabs, providing support and comfort to the ankle area, as well as a cushioned EVA midsole, while the stretchable rubber outsole assists with energy return and

These sneakers are priced at 135 US dollars on StockX.

4. The Focus Olive Black sneakers

The Focus Olive Black sneakers (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers are enveloped in an olive-colored suede material, detailed by the dichromatic colored brand logo, in black and white hues. More splashes of black hue are seen on the synthetic lining that runs from the interior of the shoes to the heel tab and collars, likewise seen on the tongue and the cotton-made laces. Additionally, arch support and reduction of pressure on the foot are achieved through torsion technology.

These Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers are priced at 101 US dollars on StockX.

5. The "Royal Blue Magenta" shoes

The "Royal Blue Magenta" shoes (Image via StockX)

These kicks feature a multicolored upper, including a bluish suede base, featuring golden, pink, and green hues on the sides, tongue, and counter heel, while the non-slip rubber outsole, in a white hue, completes the overall colorway of the sneakers, meanwhile, enhancing unrestricted movement on various surfaces.

The color-block-designed shoes are priced at 110 US dollars on StockX.

6. The "Maroon Black Gum" sneakers

The "Maroon Black Gum" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These shoes are made from a blend of suede material, in a maroon hue, with the black and white hues of the three-striped logo highlighting the maroon background. More of the black hue can be seen on the laces, tongue, and heel tab, while the sturdy rubber sole, dressed in brown hue, offers stability and impact absorption.

These Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers are priced at 102 US dollars on StockX.

Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers feature some of the most exciting colorways from the brand. They are available for sale on StockX.

