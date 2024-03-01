Athletic Propulsion Lab products, popularly recognized as APL sneakers, are luxury performance footwear that gives the wearer a taste of vanity and function. These shoes have impacted the sneakers industry, as a result of their innovative features offering the best of comfort and style.

This brand's lineup of kicks are coveted majorly for their performance-driven features, including their propel platforms and propelium technologies that ensure a cushioning effect on the midsole. The brand's silhouettes are great fits for an active lifestyle as they perfectly transition from the gym to work and casual outings. The Techloom technology incorporated into their build aids ventilation and unrestricted movement of the foot.

The article below reflects the writer's opinions only.

6 Best APL sneakers to avail in 2024

1. APL Women's Tech Loom Pro

The APL Women's Tech Loom Pro (Image via APL)

These feminine pair of sneakers feature a lightweight upper, dressed in a black hue with matching black laces, aiding a perfect and customizable fit. Promoting traction and grip efficiency, the sneakers are incorporated with a motion-sensitive responsive rubber outsole. It also has EVA tech support in the midsole providing cushioning, while the pull tab feature allows for easy wear and removal of the shoes.

These APL sneakers are priced at 160 USD on the brand's website.

2. APL Streamline "Chocolate Leopard"

The APL Streamline "Chocolate Leopard" (Image via APL)

From the streamlined series, these chunky shoes are attired in a leopard print synthetic material, in a white base, with black and pinkish highlights, alongside brownish colorations visible around the eyelets, collar, pull tab, midsole, and tongue. Contrasting the upper, a whitish rubber outsole, in a platform design, is crafted to ensure frictional balance on different surfaces.

Also, the synthetic upper is infused with Aeroflux technology, enhancing a lightweight feel, while the brand's Futurefoam technology is embedded in the midsole, offering energy return and cushioning.

These running kicks sell for 320 USD on the brand's website.

3. APL Men's Tech Loom Pro

The APL Men's Tech Loom Pro (Image via APL)

These APL sneakers come in a dichromatic colored design, which features a breathable mesh material in a yellow hue, accentuated by the white rubber outsole that climbs to the toe cap of the shoes. Providing arch support, the sneakers are infused with a padded footbed.

Meanwhile, the premium technology adopted into the midsole and outsole offers both impact absorption and stability, respectively. These athletic-built pairs of shoes are priced at 160 USD on the brand's website.

4. APL Women's Tech Loom Wave "White Confetti"

The APL Women's Tech Loom Wave "White Confetti" (Image via APL)

These APL sneakers feature an upper made from a white stretchable synthetic fabric, embodied with Techloom technology, providing comfort to the medial, as well as the lateral angles. Detailing the white background of the sneakers, a blue accent is seen on the tongue, while dotted details are displayed on the upper, in blue, green, red, and orange hues.

Additionally, the sneakers feature an elastic collar, accommodating a close range of foot sizes, while proprietary technology is inserted into the midsole and outsole, giving the shoes the needed balance support. These slip-on shoes sell for 245 USD on the brand's website.

5. APL Men's Tech Loom Breeze

The APL Men's Tech Loom Breeze (Image via APL)

These APL sneakers feature a navy blue colored synthetic material, encapsulating the upper, while allowing for the inflow of air, alongside aiding pressure reduction on the foot. The upper is contrasted against the white rubber sole purpose, which promotes energy maximization through premium technology.

These low-cuts are priced at 220 USD on the brand's website.

6. APL Men's Streamline "Midnight Ivory Gum"

The APL Men's Streamline "Midnight Ivory Gum" (Image via APL)

These APL sneakers come in a two-toned design, featuring a mesh material, in a Navy Blue hue, dressing the upper, highlighted by splashes of white hue on the laces, collar, eyelets area, tongue, and sole. The sneakers also feature a cushioning system propelled by Aeroflux technology enhancing energy return and a lightweight feel.

These Sporty Kicks sell for 320 USD on the brand's website.

These APL sneakers are offered in extensive size options suitable for both narrow and wide feet. Visit the brand's website for your preferred choice.