6 Best-dressed Celebrities at Indie Spirit Awards 2024

The 34th Indie Spirit Awards 2024 took place in Los Angeles on February 25, showcasing an assortment of celebrity fashion. This year, the ceremony was special as a new genre of awards was added- Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series.

From Anne Hathway to Lily Gladstone, all the celebrities who attended the show portrayed some red-carpet fashion. Some stars discarded their long, glamorous gowns and chose casual chic dresses. All these fashion moments set the trends for the year.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities at Indie Spirit Awards 2024

1) Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

When it comes to the best-dressed celebrities at the Indie Spirit Awards, Anne Hathaway must be at the top. The Devil Wears Prada star graced a Valentino Jumpsuit accented with monochromatic aesthetics.

The jumpsuit was designed in sequin embellishment, paying tribute to the 70s disco-inspired ensemble. The gleaming outfit was structured in a sleeveless silhouette, which was accompanied by a sling bag. The Chinese fringes on her forehead created a sporty yet glamorous look.

2) Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

American comedian and actress Hannah Einbinder chose Louis Vuitton for the Indie Spirit Awards 2024. She embraced a black bustier in a strapless design tailored to a sweetheart neckline.

At the bottom, she wore a flowy pleated mid-length skirt, seamlessly complementing her toned physique. She matched tailored pumps along with a Louis Vuitton petite malle bag.

Hannah discarded any jewelry to keep things very minimal yet sophisticated while her short bob hair finished off the look.

3) Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at Film Independent Spirit Awards (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Golden Globe Award winner Quinta Brunson looked stunning in Prabal Gurung's ensemble at the Indie Spirit Awards 2024. The celebrity embraced a beige-shade strapless gown, which was designed with sequin throughout the ensemble.

The gown was tailored in a sleek cut with a little train, augmenting elegance with the purple flower embellishment. Quinta kept minimal accessories for this outlook. She wore sleek hoop earrings and blended some rings to finish off the look.

4) Michelle Williams

2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams, the 43-year-old fine actress, chose a tweed short dress for the Indie Spirit Awards 2024. Michelle embraced Chanel's Spring Haute Couture 2020 ensemble, which is designed in short length.

The dress was structured in full-sleeve, and a shiny embellishment was attached to the center. She paired a high-top boot in a golden metallic color, adding glamour to her ensemble. With glossy red lipstick and a large ring, she finished off the look.

5) Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emma Corrin attended the Indie Spirit Awards 2024 wearing Miu Miu's black dress. The attire was designed with graphics on the chest and exuded casual yet glamorous aesthetics.

With the slender-sleeved dress, the white-hued heart and thumb graphics were etched while her neon green socks amazed the fans. The neon sock with blue stone embellishments created a different look for her. She finished the look with pointy-toed strappy heels.

6) Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu at The 2024 Independent Spirit Awards (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Mayday actress Havanna Rose graced a black see-through dress from Chanel, underscoring a bold aesthetics. Havana wore the deep neckline dress, designed in an asymmetric pattern.

The dress was adorned with tiny red floral embellishments, and she added a sleek necklace to finish off the look. With light peachy makeup, Havanna looked elegant and simple.

Apart from them, the Indie Spirit Awards 2024 was attended by several A-listers from the fashion and entertainment world. Taylor Zakhar Perez was one of the best-dressed celebrities who adorned a cherry red blazer with matching pants, while Jessica Williams embraced a pink dress, a suitable prom dress.