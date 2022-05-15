6 best Nike ad campaigns so far

Nike advertisements have always delivered powerful messages that stay with viewers for a long time.

The label’s well-known "Just Do It" mission statement has appeared in a slew of iconic advertisements over the years. The company has earned a reputation for being one of the most creative advertisers in the business.

It is important to note that some of the label's best commercials, as curated below, don't endorse any specific product. Their advertising is genius in that the message supersedes the product. As a result, customers become enamored with Nike as a brand instead of limiting their interest to certain products.

Let's talk about six Nike advertisement campaigns that have left the world speechless.

Six most notable advertising campaigns by Nike

1) Charles Barkley's "I Am Not a Role Model" (1993)

The sportswear mogul cast Charles Barkley in its 1993 commercial who raisea a valid point:

“Just because I can dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.”

This provocative advertisement sparked controversy in the United States regarding the eligibility of athletes to be considered role models. Barkley was not the only one to make this point at the time, but his message was amplified through this ad.

2) Tiger Woods “Hello World” (1996)

With their "Hello World" promotional video, the sportswear mogul presented Tiger Woods to the world when he started playing professionally in 1996. Few could have foreseen then how influential Woods would be in the world of golf, but Nike's ad boldly predicted his accomplishments that would shortly follow.

3) Kobe Bryant “Love Me or Hate Me” (2006)

The 2006 ad starring Kobe Bryant was significant because it marked the brand's first association with the LA Lakers player following his sexual misconduct allegations. While others walked out of the room, Nike stood their ground and supported their star, effectively reconstituting him to a worldwide audience.

4) Equality (2017)

Nike intended to harness the sport's influence, as well as its athletes', to fight prejudice and discrimination in its February 2017 video advertisement.

The campaign urged people to implement the sportsmanship and justice they witness on the court or on the playing field in their everyday lives. It wasn't made to advertise a product. Instead, the label and the athletes intended to highlight a major social issue in the United States.

The tagline of this campaign was,

“The ball should bounce the same for everyone, on or off the field of play.”

LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Douglas, and Victor Cruz were among the athletes who starred in the initiative.

"Equality" also had a soundtrack which was sung by Alicia Keys. She recorded an original rendition of Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come. It was the first time that a renowned civil rights song was utilized in advertising.

5) What are girls made of? (2017)

The brand released a YouTube advertisement in 2017 that gave a very strong message in under two minutes. A little girl can be seen performing on stage and singing "What are girls made of?" in the video. She begins by saying that they are composed of flowers, rings, gossip, and marmalade, which lifts the spirits of the audience. However, her song takes a strong but unexpected turn when she declares that girls are built with power, punches, conflict, agony, perseverance, and other things that were not so welcoming.

6) One Day We Won’t Need This Day (2020)

In 2020, the brand honored the sportswomen on International Women's Day in anticipation that someday the world won’t need this one day (International Women’s Day) to celebrate women. Instead, women's achievements will be celebrated every day.

Nike, as a brand, truly evokes a spirit of inspiration and innovation.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee