6 Best Patek Philippe wristwatches to buy in 2024

Patek Philippe wristwatches are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and lasting value and the Swiss brand continues to prove that its products are worth their weight in gold.

Whether from the Aquanaut collection, Nautilus, or even the Gondolo quartz series, Patek Philippe watches are recognized for their distinctive designs, featuring platinum metals, scratch-resistant leather materials, 18-karat gold, and forward-thinking technicalities.

The brand's advanced mechanical movements, high-grade leather, and precious stones culminate in the best wrist wristwatches available on the market.

This article explores the best Patek Philippe wristwatches to buy in 2024.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

6 Best Patek Philippe wristwatches to avail in 2024

1. The 5327G Perpetual Calendar Watch

The 5327G Perpetual calendar watch (Image via Patek Philippe)

This recent model from the Grand Complications series, features reptilian leather straps, in a navy blue hue, contrasted by the silvered titanium lugs and case, housing the bluish dial, featuring silver-whitish accents on the hands, hour markers, brand details, and on the three sub-dials.

The watch also comes with a self-winding mechanical hand movement, with a calendar feature indicating date, day, and month, while the 39-millimeter thickened titanium case offers water resistance of about 30 meters.

This Patek Philippe wristwatch is priced at 103,460 USD on the brand's website.

2. The 5373P Grand Complications

The 5373P Grand Complication (Image via Patek Philippe)

This chronographic-designed wristwatch built purposefully for left-handers, features a silver-toned titanium case, and lugs, connected to the straps, attired in a black calfskin fabric, detailed by reddish stitchings on each side of the straps. The dial is featured on a greyish background, with highlights of red, black, white, and blue hues on the hands, hour markers, sub-dials, and on the night and day indicator.

Additionally, the watch also features a manual hand movement, with a day and night indicating feature, while the adjustable and secured fit is achieved through the foldable clasp closure.

This Patek Philippe wristwatch sells for 553,700 USD on the brand's website.

3. The 7200R Calatrava

The 7200R Calatrava (Image via Patek Philippe)

This vintage watch from the Calatrava collection features brownish leather straps, complemented by brown stitchings embedded on the sides of the straps, while the case is designed from a rose gold material, with the back of the case made from sapphire crystal. Incorporated with a self-winding hand movement system, the dial features an off-white colored base, with a rose-gold hue embellished on the hands, hour markers, and brand name.

For a custom fit, the Patek Philippe wristwatch comes with a prong buckle closure, while a 30-meter water resistance and scratch resistance are supported by the titanium-built case.

This retro-inspired timepiece is priced at 32,170 USD on the brand's website.

4. The 5267 Aquanaut

The 5267 Aquanaut (Image via Patek Philippe)

This waterproof wristwatch features a round-shaped bezel built from silvered stainless steel, with finely-cut crystals encrusted around. The straps are designed from a whitish synthetic material, fastened by a fold-over metallic silver buckle.

Also, the dichromatic colored dial, in black and white hues, features a quartz movement, ensuring precision in time-telling, meanwhile, the sturdy stainless steel is built to withstand dent and offer water-resistance.

This crystal-embellished Patek Philippe wristwatch sells for 22,040 USD on the brand's website.

5. The 4962 Gondolo Quartz Watch

The 4962 Gondolo quartz watch (Image via Patek Philippe)

Just as the name implies, this timepiece from the Gondolo series comes with a quartz hand movement system, seen on the deep brown dial, dressed in a lacquered material, designed floral detailing, with the '6' and '12' numbering embossed in brown hue, while the brand name is visible in white hue.

More highlights of brown hue are seen on the leather straps, while the gold-toned rectangular-shaped metallic bezel houses redish precious stones. Additionally, the watch boasts a 3-year battery life.

This Patek Philippe wristwatch is priced at 40,420 USD on the brand website.

6. The 7118 Nautilus

The 7118 Nautilus (Image via Patek Philippe)

Featured in a bracelet design, this 7118 model of the Nautilus watch series, comes with straps made from white gold, with encrusted pink gemstones running from the bracelet to the bezel.

Also, the dial is enveloped in a white hue, with the hour markers featuring brilliant-cut diamonds, while black accentuations can be seen on the hands, propelled by the self-winding caliber movement.

This feminine timepiece sells for 458,600 USD on the brand's website.

These Patek Philippe wristwatches are worthy investment pieces and make for great luxury additions to your 2024 watch collection.