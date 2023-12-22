6 Christmas rom-coms that are worth your time

There is something very enticing about Christmas rom-coms. It could have something to do with the fact that the holidays tend to be very colorful in general. The myriad of decorations everywhere helps to create an aesthetic and romantic look. In addition to that, the festive mood and multitude of celebratory activities lend themselves to adorable meet-cute situations that can melt hearts, even the most hardened ones.

Every year, several Christmas rom-coms are released. To keep things interesting for the viewer, filmmakers tend to explore different aspects of falling in love with the backdrop of the holiday season. However, it can be argued that not every Christmas rom-com has the same kind of impact. Some are memorable and interesting, while others may be passable at best.

Fans of the genre should make a point to add quality Christmas rom-coms to their list that offer the perfect balance of holiday merriment with swoon-worthy romance.

This is Christmas, Reporting for Christmas, and 4 other Christmas rom-coms that will give you the butterflies

1) It All Began When I Met You (2013)

Viewers who have Love Actually (2003) as a permanent addition to their annual Christmas movie marathon will enjoy this holiday movie. Directed by Katsuhide Motoki, this Japanese Christmas rom-com features six different stories.

From heartbreak to unexpected sparks, the movie explores different aspects of love and romance. All the stories are refreshingly different from one another, and each one is equally engaging. Viewers will especially enjoy the well-written characters, who are relatable and endearing.

2) Feast of the Seven Fishes (2018)

Skyler Gisondo and Madison Iseman play the leads in this Christmas rom-com. The story focuses on a young man named Tony Olivario (Gisondo), who is looking for love. He is hopeful that he's met the one when he comes across Ivy Leaguer Beth (Iseman). However, things get complicated when she joins his eccentric family for a meal during the holidays.

Entertaining and engaging, this Christmas rom-com will make a lasting impression on viewers. The characters are kooky but relatable, and the narrative never fails to deliver the laughs.

3) This is Christmas (2022)

It is always fun when Christmas rom-coms feature unconventional stories. This movie, directed by Chris Foggin, focuses on Adam (Alfred Enoch) and Emma (Kaya Scodelario), who take the same train every day. One day, Adam ends up inviting the regular passengers of the carriage he sees every day to a Christmas party.

The best thing about this rom-com is that it doesn't only focus on the growing chemistry between the leads. It also allows viewers to get to know the back stories of the side characters, which adds to the viewing experience.

4) Something from Tiffany's (2022)

Directed by Daryl Wein, this Christmas rom-com puts the spotlight on innocent coincidences that can sometimes lead to unexpected sparks. It is an adaptation of Melissa Hill's novel of the same name. The story focuses on Rachel (Zoey Deutch), who accidentally ends up getting an engagement ring. However, the same ring brings her closer to the person who might be the one she is supposed to end up with.

The leads, Deutch and Kendrick Sampson, have wonderful chemistry that is a treat to watch. Well-written, it isn't as straight-forward as it seems at first, and there are plenty of twists that help keep things interesting for the viewer.

5) How to Fall in Love by the Holidays (2023)

This Christmas rom-com, directed by Michael Kennedy, stars Teri Hatcher. The 59-year-old actor is best known for playing Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993) and Susan Mayer on Desperate Housewives (2004).

In this movie, she plays a celebrated writer turned CEO who has to document her search for love to save her company. The handsome photographer (Dan Payne) who tags along to take pictures of her "journey" makes things complicated.

Simple yet heartfelt, this is one of those feel-good rom-coms that will make viewers smile. Most rom-coms tend to focus on young romance, but this narrative reminds viewers that falling in love has nothing to do with age and everything to do with connecting with the right people.

6) Reporting for Christmas (2023)

Tamara Feldman and Matt Trudeau star in this Christmas rom-com directed by Jack C. Newell. Feldman plays the role of a hard-working reporter named Mary Romero. She is not happy when she is assigned to do a fluff piece. However, meeting the charming toymaker (Trudeau) inspires Romero to follow her heart.

A light-hearted rom-com, this movie is perfect for when you want to watch something fun and engaging. Aesthetic cinematography and likable characters are some of the biggest highlights of this movie.

Viewers who enjoy romantic narratives that capture the spirit of the holiday season will enjoy these entertaining titles that are as festive as they come.