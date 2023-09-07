6 Fashion Mistakes To Avoid If You’re Trying To Dress Taller

While there is nothing wrong with short height, people in the fashion industry have always tried to appear taller than they actually are. This is why the heel-making industry continues to rake in millions of dollars yearly. Certain celebrities of average height have mastered the art of creating the illusion that they are taller than they actually are, tricking even the most attentive fan.

For instance, when Kim Kardashian appeared for pictures with her supermodel half-sister Kendal Jenner at the Met Gala in May, many of her followers were pleasantly surprised by the reality of her height. The larger-than-life reality TV celebrity played a few fashion tricks on us, making everyone believe she was an Amazon.

You may be aware of fashion hacks such as how high-waisted skirts or trousers make you appear taller, and mini skirts give the illusion that you have endless legs. While it is excellent that you master some of these old-fashioned tricks, you must also be mindful of the mistakes that give you the opposite effect.`

Some Common Fashion Mistakes that Frustrate Your Intentions of Appearing taller Than You are

1. Wearing Too-Tight Clothes

Tight clothes that cling to the body would never be out of fashion. Understandably, you want to show off your curves in a body con dress, but you should also remember that tight clothes tend to make you look shorter by accentuating all your curves.

Tight outfits outline all your curves and make you appear shorter ( Image via Getty)

The same goes for too-loose outfits that hang around your form, creating the same effect as a body-hugging outfit. The trick here is to find a middle ground—outfits that cinch your waist in and go on to flow to the ground, creating the perfect column effect.

2. Untucked Tops

Tucking your tops in halfway or leaving the whole helm hanging out is cool and trendy, but it could also end up making you look stocky and hide your body.

Untucked shirts might make you appear shorter (Image via Pixabay)

If you dislike tucking in your shirts, you could opt for crop tops instead. Adding a belt to an oversized top helps to achieve that cinched waist effect and enhances how tall you appear to the beholder.

3. Wearing Chunky Heels

Pointy heels can help you look taller. (Image via Unsplash/ Amanda Vick)

While thick-heeled shoes make the bottom half of your body look stocky, pointy and more narrow heels are a better option as they give your feet an elongated look.

4. Wearing Calf Length Boots

While calf-length boots may be in fashion, they visually cut off the length of your legs.

A closer look at calf-length boots. (Image via Getty)

Tall women may be able to pull this look off as their height might not be drastically affected by this, but the same can’t be said for petite women. A Better option is the knee-high or over-the-knee boots, as they help you achieve that tall look you seek.

5. Too Many Layers

While layers are considered high fashion and can help you achieve that sophisticated writer in New York look, poor layering would leave you looking stuffy, and it might be too hard to shine, buried under all those clothes.

Rihana and ASAP Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

But it is still possible to look tall in a layered fit if you keep everything to the bare minimum. For example, pairing a long coat with a shorter gown, skirt, or shorts helps to break up your frame proportionately.

6. Chunky and Elaborate Jewelry and Accessories

Most people need to be made aware that fashion accessories also play a massive part in giving illusions about your height. You might not see this as accurate, but the fact remains that exaggerated jewelry and chunky pieces take some inches off your height.

It is always better to make the viewer’s eyes travel in a straight line from your head down to your toe. Elaborate jewelry disrupts the horizontal line and adds unnecessary arced lines. Minimal jewelry is your best bet for that elongated look.

Naomi Campbell ( Image via Getty)

Other Mistakes That Are Often Overlooked

Wearing thick horizontal lines instead of thin vertical stripes makes you appear broader and shorter. Capri pants cut off the bottom of the leg and make you look shorter. Wearing miniskirts might be a double-edged sword—they tend to make you look short even though you are going for the opposite.

Although these fashion tricks can provide the appearance of height, always wear what you feel comfortable and secure in. Feel free to customize these recommendations to suit your own taste and sense of style because fashion is about individual expression.