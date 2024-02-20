6 Most expensive Air Jordan 37 colorways of all time

Nike has garnered an assortment of Air Jordan 37 colorway since its inception in 2022. After the 36th iteration of the Jordan brand, this lineup was launched to enhance the collection of jumping shoes.

Since their release, the sneakers have become famous due to their extraordinary technology and colorways. The sneaker incorporates Formula 23 foam, which is settled with a TPU sole system.

Taking inspiration from the Jordan 7, the sneaker is the modified version of the Jordan lineup and its comfort and colorways make it a preferred one. When it comes to price, most of the Air Jordan 37 range up to $205. Some of them are selling on the secondary market with a different price tag.

Some of the most expensive Air Jordan 37 colorways

1) Air Jordan 37 Jayson Tatum

AJ37 can be counted as one of the most expensive Air Jordan 37 colorways. The sneaker was released in 2022, embracing hues like light vanilla, black, and red. Taking inspiration from the tattoos of NBA stars.

The upper boasts a light vanilla-hued lenoweave element, creating an opulent aesthetic. Just above the midsole, the sneaker etched a grey patch, filled with different tattoos to round off the upper section. The sneaker is available at Farfetch for $270.

2) Air Jordan 37 SP "Oil Green"

AJ 37 "Oil Green" is another expensive Air Jordan 37, a result of a collaboration between Jordan and Undefeated. The famous flight jacket from the Undefeated brand with camo print has been incorporated into this shoe.

With an overlay of white leather, the sneaker boasts oil green eyestays and black laces. The outsole is crafted with a herringbone design, hued in orange and black. The orange Jumpman logo can be seen on the insole, rounding off another great Air Jordan colorway. This shoe is available on eBay for $299.

3) Air Jordan 37 PF "Satou Sabally - Graffiti"

Paying homage to German basketball player Satou Sabally, this sneaker was released in November 2022. With its distinctive colorway, this sneaker can be added to the list of the most expensive Air Jordan 37 colorways. The most noticeable part of it is its graffiti illustration throughout the sneaker.

The mesh overlay in a light blue shade is seamlessly complemented by neon yellow, grey, and orange shades. The sneaker is obtainable at Farfetch for $257.

4) Air Jordan 37 "Naruto Zion"

This particular Air Jordan 37 colorway is one of the notable collaborations from this lineup. The sneaker is painted in aqua blue, underscoring the love of Zion Williamson for the anime series Naruto.

Over the tongue, the yellow claw-shaped ankle pad brings contrast to the monochromatic sneaker. On eBay, this sneaker is available for $219.

5) Air Jordan 37 Year Of The Rabbit

The Year of Rabbit must be on the list of best Air Jordan 37 colorways due to its attractive color palette. The sneaker has a sail-colored upper in knitted material and touches of red on the toe box create charm.

The vibrant red can be seen on the insole and outsole. The sneaker embraces golden color as well. During its release, the retail price was $200, marking it as one of the most expensive Air Jordan 37 colorways. Now, it is available at Fight Club.

6) Air Jordan 37 Guo Ailun Island Green

The Guo Ailun Island green is an extraordinary colorway in this lineup, offering a subtle tone to footwear. The sneaker is dressed in an island green colorway, blending the white tone with it.

The knitted texture of the sneaker creates a sporty allure, enhancing practicality. With the white midsole and heel wrap design, the sneaker came to the market in September 2022 with a price tag of $205. However, the sneaker is available at the secondary selling market, Stock X.

Apart from these sneakers, one can check out different Air Jordan 37 colorways like "Beyond Borders", "Hare", "Oreo" and many other colorways. Apart from the recent releases, the Air Jordan 37 sneakers are not available at Nike stores. One can explore them on secondary reselling markets like Farfetch, Stock X, Fight Club, etc.