6 must-watch Brie Larson movies outside of MCU

When fans think of Brie Larson movies, they instantly think of the Marvel movies. And that isn't surprising at all since Captain Marvel is one of her most iconic roles. The role has also helped make her a household name. The 34-year-old actor fit into the role of one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU so effortlessly that it is hard to imagine anyone else as Carol Danvers.

Fans of MCU are eagerly looking forward to Larson reprising her role as the popular superhero in the upcoming movie, The Marvels. Set to release on November 10, 2023, this Brie Larson movie also features Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. Through a surprising turn of events, they start to switch places whenever they use their powers.

Even though Marvel has helped boost the actor's popularity, there are other Brie Larson movies, outside of the MCU, that showcase her impressive range and acting abilities.

21 Jump Street, Room and 4 other Brie Larson movies that prove she can bring any character to life

1) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Based on a graphic novel series, this Brie Larson movie directed by Edgar Wright is silly, weird, and thoroughly entertaining at the same time. The story revolves around a musician named Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) who is trying to land a record deal, while also dealing with his new girlfriend's seven evil exes who are out to destroy him.

Larson dons the role of Natalie V. "Envy" Adams, Scott's ex. She does a great job playing the glamorous character who can be sarcastic one minute and charming the next. She really shines when she takes the stage as the lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead.

2) 21 Jump Street (2012)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's live-action directional debut, this Brie Larson movie is perfect for viewers who enjoy action movies with great comedic timing. The story focuses on two cops, Morton (Jonah Hill) and Greg (Channing Tatum) who go undercover as high school students to bust the supplier of a new synthetic drug that is doing the rounds.

Larson plays Molly Tracey, who is Morton's love interest. Molly is funny and smart, and it is easy to see why Morton feels connected to her. This is the kind of movie that doesn't really teach viewers a whole lot, except for maybe what not to do, but it is still very entertaining to watch.

3) Short Term 12 (2013)

This indie Brie Larson movie directed by Destin Daniel Cretton allows the actor to push the envelope and showcase her excellent range. She dons the role of Grace Howard, a young supervisor of a group home that houses troubled teens. Grace is not very open about her feelings and emotions, and that takes a toll on her professional and personal life.

This is the first movie wherein Larson plays a leading role, and her compelling portrayal of the complex character received praise both from movie lovers and critics alike. This emotional and thought-provoking Brie Larson movie proved that the actor is more than capable of carrying a narrative all on her own.

4) The Spectacular Now (2013)

Viewers looking for a good coming-of-age story should make a point to watch this Brie Larson movie directed by James Ponsoldt. Miles Teller plays the role of Sutter Keely, a popular 18-year-old high school student who thinks he has life figured out. But things start going downhill when his girlfriend (Larson) breaks up with him. However, after meeting Aimee Finicky (Shailene Woodley), he is forced to rethink his priorities.

Well-written, this Brie Larson movie received a lot of praise because of how it explored the different facets of growing up and adulthood. The characters don't feel fictional, instead, they are relatable and endearing. Viewers who like witty teen movies will surely enjoy watching this one.

5) Room (2015)

An adaptation of author Emma Donoghue's book, this Brie Larson movie is both emotional and inspiring. The story focuses on a young woman named Joy who has been held captive for seven years. After giving birth in captivity, she tries her best to make life as normal as she can for her young son. At the same time, she makes a plan to help him escape and call for help.

Larson brings out the both vulnerability and the strength of her character. She perfectly showcases the resolve of a mother to protect her child from all harm, at all cost. Sad but hopeful, this Brie Larson movie directed by Lenny Abrahamson will have viewers reaching for the tissues.

6) The Glass Castle (2017)

Another adaptation, this Brie Larson movie is based on Jeannette Walls' memoir that received a lot of praise from readers around the world. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the story focuses on Walls' dysfunctional family and her unique upbringing that helped shape who she was. Naomi Watts plays the role of her mother, Rose, and Woody Harrelson plays Rex, her intelligent father who is also irresponsible.

The main highlight of this movie is the memorable performances by the lead cast, specifically Harrelson and Larson. Both have a certain charisma that makes it hard for the audience to look away. Movie lovers with a penchant for emotional narratives shouldn't miss out on this one.

These notable Brie Larson movies are proof that the actor has played many iconic roles throughout her career, in addition to Captain Marvel, and it is likely she will continue to explore different genres and roles going forward as well.