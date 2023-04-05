7 best Air Jordan 7 colorways to look out for

The Air Jordan 7 is one of the most celebrated sneakers in the sneaker-verse and is loved by footwear lovers across the globe. This seventh basketball sneaker by Michael Jordan created quite a stir amongst sneakerheads after its original launch in 1992.

Air Jordan 7's initial led to many more iterations of the same in the sneaker world. Many colorways have been introduced to sneakerheads that have only raised the fame of this seventh signature silhouette of Michael Jordan's iconic shoe.

In terms of on-court performance, the Air Jordan 7 is often considered to be the best early Air Jordan by sneakerheads. Compared to previous generations, they are a well-rounded shoe overall. They provide good cushioning and have durable materials with a relatively solid fit. They have above-average ventilation while providing plenty of foot support.

There have been numerous iterations of the Air Jordan 7, but fans across the world agree that there are some that just stood out more than the others. Sneakerheads believe that these pairs have a whole different standing of their own for various reasons.

The Air Jordan 7 "Olympics" and six other best Air Jordan 7 colorways to look out for

1) Air Jordan 7 "Hare"

The Jordan 7 "Hare" colorway's background is what makes it to the sneakerheads' list of best sneakers. The name "Hare" comes from Jordan's new brand strategy, which starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. Many sneakerheads believe that MJ's first appearance in a Looney Tunes film was in 1996's Space Jam. However, it was a 1992 advertisement for this particular pair of sneakers.

The color scheme screams "the 1990s" with a tongue covered in red, yellow, black, and some green to contrast the largely white top.

Because of how these elements work together, this AJ 7 is Jumpman's best sneaker release since the 1990s. While some could argue that "Bordeaux" is superior, this shoe looks more presentable on the court, giving it the winning edge.

The Jordan 7 "Hare" is available at retail prices ranging from $190 to $300 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux”

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Inspired by the Air Jordan 7 Bordeaux, here are official images of the upcoming Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux. Inspired by the Air Jordan 7 Bordeaux, here are official images of the upcoming Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux. https://t.co/ztd2NeP79M

Most fans of the AJ 7, have had a pair of shoes in the "Bordeaux" colorway at one point. The Jordan 7 was the first Jumpman shoe to use the "Bordeaux" style and made a kick-tastic first impression. The color scheme appears relatively simple at first glance.

The overlays are covered in black, and the base set is gray. However, this shoe's tongue and back heel are where it shines. The gorgeous, symmetrically subdivided purple "Bordeaux" tone is vibrantly visible to all sneakerheads.

The Jordan 7 "Bordeaux" retails for $400 at select and official Swoosh retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 7 "Olympics"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews ‍♂️ Who else needs an Air Jordan 7 'Olympics' retro this year?‍♂️ Who else needs an Air Jordan 7 'Olympics' retro this year? 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/e5jvdPJDFn

Having an Olympic team that included NBA players made 1992 a great year to be a fan of American basketball. Nearly all of the "Dream Team members," including Michael Jordan, were going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jumpman had to seize the chance to create a special pair of shoes for the event, so it was only logical.

The AJ 7 "Olympics" were created in this manner. First, this trainer's white leather upper and silver overlays give fans a sense of patriotism. What made sneakerheads love the shoe was the patriotic designs on the tongue, back heel, and midsole in blue, red, and occasional gold tones.

This AJ 7 silhouette is available for approximately $100 at some particular retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

4) Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal”

Although "Cardinal" is one of the most straightforward Jumpman color schemes, it is such a well-liked style that it is hard to criticize Jordan Brand for incorporating it into every model. This AJ 7 is renowned for having a crisp, white leather top with a black and red midsole.

These colors obviously represent the Chicago Bulls, but what sets this sneaker apart is the gold highlights on the Jumpman logo and the back heel tab. Longtime supporters are eager to get their hands on a pair of sneakers because as will be returning this year.

The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is available for sneakerheads at various retail sites and the official Swoosh site for $200.

5) Air Jordan 7 “Flint”

Sneakerhead_101 @SNKRHead_101



Air Jordan 7 'Flint'



🗓: May 8, 2021 DetailedAir Jordan 7 'Flint'🗓: May 8, 2021 Detailed 👀Air Jordan 7 'Flint'🗓: May 8, 2021 https://t.co/IZIwMkJd9C

The "Flint" colorway of the AJ 7 is a fan favorite despite not being a unique colorway in any way. However, only lately has the "Flint" Jordan 7 received its first retro since its release in 2006. The shoe has a gray nubuck foundation with white leather overlays.

Combining such elements creates a stunning, clean Air Jordan 7 colorway that can be donned all season long. In addition, the Jumpman emblem on the side is purple.

The Jordan 7 "Flint" is available for $200 at select and official Nike retail sites.

6) Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”

In 2006, the "Chambray" Jordan 7 made its debut, much to the pleasure of sneakerheads everywhere. In 2006, as the sneaker reached a significant milestone, Jordan Brand created a shoe befitting of its illustrious past. In order to kick off the party, it even created the "Chambray" Jordan 7s.

The midsole and Jumpman looked fantastic with light powder blue splashes on an all-black suede upper. This shoe is classic because of the contrast between the light graphite accents on the tongue and the powder blue "23" on the heel. Despite their restricted release, the Chambray Air Jordan 7s are still among the most sought-after sneakers in the world.

The AJ 7 "Chambray" retails for $200 at Nike and other select retail sites.

7) Air Jordan 7 “Raptors”

When it was released, fans hadn't seen anything like the AJ 7 "Raptor" colorway. A nubuck upper in black and gray served as the perfect backdrop for colorful details to stand out.

The sneaker's midsole included purple and red accents, while the tongue sported a pattern that had never been seen before. The heel had a set of matching purple and red accents with the number "23" written across them. The "Raptor" Jordan 7 has long been a fan favorite.

The Jordan 7 "Raptors" retails for $400 at the official Nike and select retail sites.

Although the Jordan brand created many AJ pieces, these seven have stood the test of time, and more intriguing hues will be arriving soon.

