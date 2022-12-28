Air Jordan 37 “Cardinal” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Despite being backed by some of the more intriguing NBA players, the Air Jordan 37 has had a somewhat slow release cycle. Although the sneaker only received a few colorways, the innovative silhouette was able to carve out a unique spot for itself in the business in a relatively short period of time.

After wrapping up with 2022 releases, Jordan Brand is now focusing on the coming year, and the recently unveiled "Cardinal" colorway will join the roster.

The upcoming grade school variant of the Air Jordan 37 model is all set to hit the sneaker world the following year. Although the confirmed launch date of this GS edition hasn’t been made available by the Jordan Brand, some sneaker insiders like Sneaker News and Sole Retriever suggest that these pairs will be available from January 9, 2023, onward.

This exclusive Cardinal colorway will be offered with a retail price tag of $140 for each pair. The pair will be sold by the Swoosh’s SNKRS app, a few other associated retail outlets, and both online and in-store.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 shoes will arrive exclusively in grade school sizes with Cardinal makeup

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Air Jordan 37 GS Cardinal sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 37, the newest signature shoe from Jordan Brand, was unveiled earlier this year. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordanheads were quite delighted with the model's decision to forgo an overtly futuristic appearance in favor of something a little more nostalgic, compared to some of the more popular Jumpman models.

The "Cardinal" color scheme was previously used on iconic sneaker models like Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 7.

The Swoosh label introduced its latest Jordan silhouette as,

“The Air Jordan XXXVII is an elite performance system built for the future of basketball.”

This elaborate design, made from Jumpman's recently invented Lenoweave fabrication, reveals every layer that makes up the Air Jordan 37's top. The black collar is padded with cushy material for added warmth as well as stability, and is painted in a crisp cream and white color with siren red accents.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and branding accents of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The AJ37's elegant Lenoweave uppers are highlighted with the Swoosh label as,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

Underfoot, the boldly sculpted Air midsole is encased in dimensional Formula 23 foam for shock absorption as well as a response that is on another level. A large pull tab around the back bears Michael Jordan's signature.

The multilayer exoskeleton of AJ37 is clearly influenced by Nike's well-known Huarache sneaker design, which is referred to as,

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

Stay tuned to Nike’s official shopping website for quick updates on the arriving Air Jordan 37 “Cardinal” rendition.

