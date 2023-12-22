7 best black New Balance sneakers of all time

Garnering a pair of black New Balance sneakers is a wardrobe essential due to their classy appeal and functionality. Colors play a crucial role in the fashion realm, as they have the capability to make or break it.

When the trends of colors change over time, the sway of black never goes offbeat. Its dark appeal not only provides timeless aesthetics, it also provides an illusion of a contoured body.

The Boston-based brand New Balance is renowned as the sneaker staple for the dad shoe trend. Apart from that, their sneaker evolution has been catering to a diverse range of audiences, accumulating an array of sneakers.

Some of the best black New Balance sneakers

1) NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010

Tiago Lemos 1010 is a top-to-toe covered in whole black, a great pair for black lovers. This black New Balance sneaker design has retro touches, accentuating nostalgic shoe features. Accented with a mesh upper, the black New Balance sneaker has a suede overlay.

Integrated with a Fuel foam midsole to propel the wearer's feet, accentuating agility, while its rubber cup outsole ensures durability, it is obtainable for $110 at the NB store.

2) Fresh Foam BB

Fresh Foam BB is the first sneaker from this Boston-based shoe juggernaut where the midsole is treated with fresh foam, and this black New Balance sneaker contributes a classy luster to the basketball sneaker landscape. With the red midsole, the sneaker boasts a black upper in a mid-cut design.

The addition of a lateral cage provides extra support, making it a smart choice on the basketball hard court. For $129.99, this sneaker is retailed at the NB store.

3) JJJJoundX NB 990v4

JJJJound has been known as the revered partner of New Balance for a very long time, and his black makeover on the 990 V4 creates hype due to its rugged-looking model. The blending of navy blue and black upper mirrors a dark accent, while mesh and suede ensure durability.

The N logo on the lateral section accentuates the NB branding, whereas the rapper's insignia is placed on the heel. The American flag on the tongue of this black New Balance sneaker signifies the manufacturing location, obtainable for $265 at the NB stores.

4) Fresh Foam X 1080v13

The 13th iteration of the 1080 series is synonymous with comfort, a witty option for wide-footed sneakerheads. The addition of a cushioned midsole elevates comfort during the intensive running session, concurrently providing a lightweight feeling.

Its padded tongue helps to cut down on weight, while its black accent provides a daring look. It is priced at $165 in the NB stores.

5) NB Numeric 272

This sleek black piece from the Numeric series exudes the sophistication of the classic pair of the brand. The black New Balance sneaker boasts a canvas and suede upper, ensuring both fashion and functionality. The vulcanized sole makes the sneaker stand out, propelling the skateboard experience.

The green N logo and the insole design incessantly enhance its appeal. This pair is the new launch from the brand, priced at $95 in the NB stores.

6) ALD x New Balance Made in USA 996

With a price tag of $209.99, this black New Balance sneaker appeared in the lifestyle section of NB, exaggerating the luxe luster. The black colorways effortlessly accentuate the dark appeal, while the presence of the white hue proves the creative versatility of Aime Leon Dore.

Featured in premier leather and tumbled overlays, the sneaker is a refined version of the NB's classic pair.

7) NB Numeric 440 Synthetic

440 roots to the 70's model from the brand, contributing an assortment of skateboard shoes. This black colorway has touches of white, elevating its trendy appeal. The brown outsole with a herringbone pattern ensures better grip.

With the C-Cap midsole, the sneaker features suede and a mesh upper and is obtainable for $80 in the NB stores.

In the landscape of black sneakers, New Balance's collection is boundless. Apart from this aforementioned sneaker, the brand has collected several soccer boots in a black colorway, a gracious inclusion to the brand. Also, New Balance accumulates an array of black sneakers in the running and trailing shoe sections.