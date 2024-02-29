7 Best brands for wedding dresses in 2024

Wedding dresses and brides take center stage at a wedding and several brands have devoted years of hard work and experience to creating gorgeous wedding dress silhouettes. Nowadays, brides no longer conform to traditional rules as they can be seen embracing their individuality and celebrating their unique styles.

These clothing brands exist to ease the pressure of searching for wedding gowns with specially tailored silk and lace designs. Some of these wedding dressmakers employ recycled materials and ethical processes to ensure sustainable wedding ensembles.

Berta, and 6 other Best brands for wedding dresses in 2024

1) Oscar de la Renta

This luxury clothing brand offers dresses that are synonymous with fairytale romance and timeless elegance. This brand is favored by celebrities and fashion influencers due to its use of luxurious fabrics that create never-before-seen designs with intricate details.

When you think Oscar de la Renta, picture voluminous silhouettes with cascading skirts and show-stopping embroidery. This brand is for brides who want traditional designs with modern interpretations.

2. Monique Lhuillier

This eponymous brand by Californian designer Monique Lhuillier is known for designing dresses that exude whimsical and ethereal visuals that seamlessly fuse romance with feminity. Monique Lhuillier enhances a bride's dreamy appearance on her big day with flowery designs, A-line silhouettes, soft feminine tones, and delicate draping.

This brand of dress is perfect for garden and outdoor weddings.

3. Berta

Berta is a brand that caters to brides who want to make a statement. The brand has made a name for itself by creating dresses that place a contemporary spin on classic and vintage fashion.

When you think Berta, picture body-hugging silhouettes, sheer panels, daring cuts, and plunging necklines. Berta dresses are perfect for brides who like traditional designs that have stood the test of time and trends.

4. Galia Lahav

This eponymous brand by Israeli designer Galia Lahav marries innovative designs and luxurious fabrics to produce designs that are sophisticated and glamorous. When you think of Galia Lahav, picture dramatic trains, intricate beadings, and innovative fabric manipulations to create fluidity.

This brand is perfect for brides who want a show-stopping dress with a touch of modern flair. It also draws inspiration from diverse cultures and trends.

5. Elie Saab

Elie Saab's dresses are synonymous with fairytale dreamy aesthetics. When you think Elie Saab, picture voluminous ball gowns, layers upon layers of tulle, intricate beadings, and stunning adornments or ornaments.

This brand is perfect for a bride who wants to be a princess on her special day, all with the grandeur and drama that comes with being royalty.

6. Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood is a British fashion brand that creates dresses that always reflect the bride's individuality and break away from the norm of conventional fashion. The brand is known for crafting pieces that are street-punk inspired, incorporating corset, and unconventional details into the gown's aesthetics.

This brand is suitable for a brand that wants to make a bold statement and celebrate its unique style.

7. Valentine Avoh

Valentine Avon is a rising Ghanaian designer who focuses her designs on sustainable fashion and ethical production. She uses organic and recycled materials in her designs, creating an eco-conscious choice for modern brides.

When you think of Valentine Avoh, picture timeless elegance, unique and vibrant gowns, and exquisite designs. The designer blends African fabrics with modern tailoring, her dresses are suitable for brides that want vibrant colors.

Wedding dresses exist in every silhouette to suit the preferences of the modern bride. The wedding dress brands have carved niches for themselves due to years of excellent creations and designs.