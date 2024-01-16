7 best-dressed men at Critics Choice Awards 2024

On January 14, 2024, critics spanning entertainment in print, broadcast, and online media gathered for the Critics Choice Awards 2024, which recognize achievements in film and television. Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport was the venue for the event.

Many famous Hollywood figures were in attendance at this evening's gala, which was the second big awards presentation of the new year after last week's Golden Globes.

Of course, the red carpet is the place where female celebrities really shine, but at this awards show, the males also stole the show with their crisp outfits and vogue ensembles.

Tom Holland and 6 other best-dressed men at Critics Choice Awards 2024

1) Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo wore fashion-forward attire while walking the red carpet for the awards night, probably the most ostentatious look of the evening.

He wore a gold-embellished, luxurious coat with a purple lining over a mustard suit. He paired his stylish, extravagant outfit with Christian Louboutin William gold calf leather boots. To accessorize his look, he chose an OMEGA timepiece.

2) Jeremy Allen White

At the Critics Choice Awards, Jeremy Allen White won again for The Bear. This role earned the 32-year-old star the 2024 Golden Globe earlier this month.

Jeremy Allen White boasted his all-black Saint Laurent. His outfit featured a striped flannel jacket, a slim-fit shirt, and a pair of flared pants. He paired his minimal look with Chelsea boots.

To add a pop of color to his single-toned outfit, he added an Elsa Peretti brooch with red silk. Finally, a beautiful Tiffany Lock bangle finished off his red carpet look.

3) Steven Yeun

The Beef Netflix series protagonist, Steven Yeun, arrived at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning Louis Vuitton outfit. He wore a luxurious cream blazer with a pair of black trousers.

His intricately crafted blazer featured a checkered pattern that was studded with pearls all over. On the inside, he wore a white shirt and black tie. To cap off his look, he sported a pair of patent black shoes.

4) Tom Holland

Tom Holland, better known as Spiderman, turned heads in his neat and trim Prada ensemble. The star wore an all-brown double-breasted suit and trousers with black button fasteners all over to add more definition to his outfit.

He paired his suit with a pink shirt and a black tie on the inside. To complete his look for the evening, he sported a pair of black formal shoes.

5) Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer strutted the red carpet wearing a chic electric blue Berluti for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The Fellow Travelers protagonist accessorized his ensemble with an Omega Seamaster watch and a sterling silver box chain neck piece from David Yurman.

Finally, a pair of patented Venezia leather Alessandro Demesure shoes completed his look for the awards night.

6) Charles Melton

Another dapper Valentino look for the Critics Choice Awards 2024 red carpet was pulled off by Charles Melton. When it came to his most recent appearance on the red carpet, Charles opted for a more dramatic ensemble that featured a blazer and trousers in a single tone of reddish orange.

This looked very different from the navy blue ensemble that he wore to the 2024 Golden Globes, which took place on January 7.

Melton’s red-orange suit was combined with black and white colors as he wore a white shirt and black tie to wrap up his look. He sported a minimal Omega timepiece to add an extra layer of subtle elegance to his look, alongside an earring from Maria Tash. His hair was styled by popular stylist Candice Birns.

7) John Krasinski

John Krasinski made an appearance on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards, following his stunning appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier in the month. For the night, John sported an off-white suit jacket that was contrasted with brown trousers.

He complimented his look with a gold and platinum brooch positioned on the lapel, plus a black bowtie. As stated by DailyMail UK, his intricately designed brooch was worth $33,000.

Lastly, a stainless steel watch, rectangle cuff links, and a pair of shiny formal shoes finished off his look.

The 44-year-old star walked the red carpet with his partner, Emily Blunt. The Oppenhiemer star was dolled up in a stunning red gown by Armani Privé.

These were seven best-dressed men who graced the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2024.