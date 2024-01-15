7 best-dressed women at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Critics Choice Awards 2024 made headlines as a noteworthy event in Los Angeles. Who appeared on the red carpet? Jennifer Aniston, Ayo Edebiri, Margot Robbie and the list goes on. The event precedes the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards. The red carpet here glittered with stunning outfits and memorable looks.

The evening was aglow with stars showcasing their unique styles. Greta Lee dazzled in a black Loewe ensemble, while Ayo Edebiri, coming straight out of her Golden Globes victory, captured attention in a white The Row suit. Emma Stone, who won a Best Actress award, stunned in a glittering Louis Vuitton gown.

The awards night, a culmination of talent and fashion, saw celebrities in outfits that were statements. Jennifer Aniston deviated from traditional looks with her Dolce & Gabbana feathered ensemble. Margot Robbie radiated in a red Balmain creation, and Danielle Brooks sported the Balletcore trend in a Monsoori pink tulle gown.

The fashion choices these celebs made reflected their personality, elegance and style. Emily Blunt wore Giorgio Armani Privé, and Reese Witherspoon wore CELINE by Hedi Slimane. America Ferrera glittered in an Alberta Ferretti sequin gown, while Julianne Moore's Chanel Couture dress epitomized classic luxury. Each attire reflected the actresses' personalities and the esteemed designers' signature styles.

Let's explore who wore what and how they looked at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Find out the best-dressed women at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

1) Jennifer Aniston chose Dolce & Gabbana

Expand Tweet

The famous F.R.I.E.N.D.S star picked Dolce & Gabbana for the award ceremony where she got nominated for the best actress award. To note, she paired a soft feathered bustier top with light wool pants.

She accessorized it with DeBeers diamonds, including long earrings and two rings. Dolce & Gabbana's reputation for luxurious, daring designs was evident in her outfit.

2) Margot Robbie wore a Balmain gown

Expand Tweet

Popularly known for her commendable performance in Barbie, Margot was the best actress nominee in the Critics Awards as well. The custom red gown she chose went well with her Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

To the fashion enthusiasts' interest, the jewels she wore totaled almost 100 carats, including a 60-ct. diamond earring pair. Balmain's bold and contemporary style shone through her attire. When she appeared in Balmain on the red carpet, it became a head-turner.

3) Danielle Brooks in Monsoori

Expand Tweet

Danielle Brooks, nominated for a best supporting actress award, wore Monsoori. Her pink tulle gown with a black bow epitomized the Balletcore trend. Norman Silverman earrings and Graziela jewels completed her look. Monsoori's flair for dramatic, feminine designs was on full display.

4) Emily Blunt wearing Giorgio Armani Privé

Expand Tweet

Also a nominee, Emily chose a Giorgio Armani Privé gown. It was a ruby-sequined and crystal-embellished dress featuring cascading rosettes. Tiffany jewelry and a Chanel red lip added glamour. The sophistication of Armani with the Tiffany ornaments made the Oppenheimer star's outfit a one-of-a-kind choice.

5) America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti

Expand Tweet

America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee, wore Alberta Ferretti. Her brown sequin gown was accessorized with Pomellato's Iconica earrings, bracelets, and Catene ring. Ferretti's designs, known for their elegance and femininity, were perfectly represented in America's sparkling attire.

6) Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Expand Tweet

Emma Stone, acclaimed for her role in Poor Things, chose a Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her 3D hand-pleated gown with an asymmetrical hem was a standout. Louis Vuitton's high jewelry collection added to her glamour. She was a vision in the LV's intricate design details and luxurious style.

7) Reese Witherspoon picked a CELINE by Hedi Slimane

Expand Tweet

Following her nomination for best actress at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Reese wore a CELINE dress by Hedi Slimane. The draped bustier dress and patent sandals proved the minimalist, chic design philosophy of Slimane. CELINE's reputation for refined, contemporary fashion was mirrored in her look.

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 was a celebration of cinematic talent and fashion. Several actresses showcased their personal styles and the unique aesthetics of their chosen designers. These looks will surely be remembered as some of the most iconic in the history of the Critics Choice Awards 2024.