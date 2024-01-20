7 Best luxurious timepieces to avail via Delray watch

Delray Watch Store is an online marketplace that sells new and curated pre-owned luxury watches for enthusiasts. The Florida-based store was founded in 2017 and has grown to become a destination for watches that exude luxury and fine craftsmanship.

The American-based watch retailer has bridged the gap between luxury timepieces and watch connoisseurs, making them easily available when they sell out on the brands' original sites.

Delray watch store is a place to shop for timepieces straight from the luxury brands themselves. It is also a meeting point for watch collectors and sellers to interact on a user-friendly interface where the authenticity of the products is tested and guaranteed.

Watches to be sold on the site undergo a rigorous authenticity verification process by trained experts. The list below explores the best luxury watches to avail on the Delray watch.

7 Best luxurious watches to avail via Delray watch

1. Patek Philippe Aquanaut

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut (Image via Delray)

The Patek Philippe watch silhouette is from the Aquanaut series and it comes in green and silver color. Crafted from stainless steel material, the watch features a stainless steel case of 36mm, an automatic wind and movement system, a small date window, and a green rubber strap with clasp closure.

The watch further features a black dial with Arabic hour markers. It is sold for $33,999 at the Delray store.

2. Audemars Piguet

The Audemars Piguet (Image via Delray)

The watch comes in purple and rose gold color. Crafted from rose gold metal, the watch features a rose gold case of 41mm, a small date window, an automatic movement and winding system, and a black bezel. The watch has a smoked purple dial with Arabic and stroke hour markers.

The watch is being sold for $22,999 on the Delray online market.

3. Frank Muller Conquistador GPG

The Frank Muller Conquistador GPG (Image via Delray)

The Frank Muller watch is from the Conquistador series and is crafted from rubber material. The watch comes in black and red colors. It features a manual wind system, a PVD titanium case of 49mm by 63mm, a black bezel framing a black dial with red Arabic time markers, and a black rubber wristband with a clasp closure. This tourbillon watch is sold for $39,999 on the Delray online store.

4. De Bethune Ball Moonphase

The De Bethune Ball Moonphase (Image via Delray)

This watch is from the ball moon phase series and it comes in white and blue color. Crafted from white gold and rubber material, the watch features a blue alligator skin wrist strap with buckle closure, a white gold case of 44mm, a moon phase function, and a manual movement and wind system.

The watch comes with a high power reserve and features a white dial with Roman numerals hour markers. It is sold for $76.999 at the Delray Watch store.

5. Rolex pearl master 39 Datejust

The Rolex pearl master 39 datejust (Image via Delray)

Rolex brand is synonymous with luxury and this watch comes from its Datejust collection. It is crafted from rose gold metal and features a rose gold steel wristband with silver embedded stones, a rose gold case of 39mm, an automatic winding system, a small date window, and a white dial with Roman numerals hour markers framed with a silver stone embedded bezel.

The watch is sold for $89,999 at the Delray Watch store.

6. Grand Seiko US

The Grand Seiko US (Image via Delray)

This watch is a 2018 limited edition watch from the Seiko brand. The watch comes in a deep brown and rose gold color and features an alligator skin strap with buckle closure, a rose gold case of 40mm, a small date window, a spring drive movement, and a white dial with wit rose gold colored stroke markers.

The watch comes with a battery reserve and is sold for $23,499 on the Delray online store.

7. Romain Jerome Moon Orbiter

The Romain Jerome Moon Orbiter (Image via Delray)

This tourbillon watch features a black colorway with red highlights, an alligator skin strap and buckle closure, a DLC metal case of 48.5mm, an automatic movement system, and a grey dial. That watch comes with extra battery reserves and is sold for $34,999 on the Delray online store.

Delray Watch is the one-stop online store for watches from time-tested luxury watch brands.