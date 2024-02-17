7 Best Nike Metcon 9 shoes to boost your workouts

Nike Metcon 9 shoes are a major upgrade from the 8 series, featuring a larger Hyperlift plate and rubber rope wrap unit. The lace lock system keeps the laces securely in place, ensuring that the wearer focuses solely on the workout and not on minor inconveniences.

The lightweight mesh ensures breathability, keeping the feet cool during intense sporting activities. The dual-density midfoam provides responsive cushioning and comfort for continuous cardio and movement.

Other impressive features of the Nike Metcon 9 shoes include a full rubber outsole, a breathable textile with a haptic print, and flexibility around the toe area. According to Nike, the Metcon 9 has been vetted by some of the greatest athletes in the world and comes in handy for cross-training and weightlifting activities.

In this article, we shall look into the seven best Nike Metcon 9 shoes to boost one's workouts.

7 Best Nike Metcon 9 shoes to boost workouts

1) Metcon 9 AMP "Phantom Black"

Metcon 9 AMP "Phantom Black" (Image via StockX)

This pair of low-top shoes feature an upper built from a combo of a stretchable synthetic material and a breathable mesh fabric, both dressed in a phantom hue, accentuated by the black highlights on the side and tongue.

The sneakers are also featured with Flywire, ensuring that the laces, also in a phantom hue, provide a secured fit during training. Meanwhile, the sole of the kicks features a dark ivory translucent rubber heel, and lighter-toned rubber outsole, aiding balance and traction, respectively.

These kicks are priced at $95 on StockX.

2) Metcon 9 "University Red"

Metcon 9 "University Red" (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built kicks feature a reddish synthetic and mesh material that encapsulates the upper, with whitish highlights on the swoosh logo embedded on the sides of the sneakers as well as the "M" logo seen on the flap on the tongue.

The sneakers are featured with a responsive midsole, enhancing impact and energy return, with the padded heel tab providing support to the ankle area. Additionally, the see-through heel platform is seen in a red hue, assisting in the maintenance of balance.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes are priced at $79 on StockX.

3) Metcon 9 "Olive Luminous Green" sneakers

Metcon 9 "Olive Luminous Green" sneakers (Image via StockX)

From the brand's 2023 summer release, these sneakers are featured with an upper enveloped in a lightweight, olive green textile material, alongside a mesh material, allowing the inflow of air. The swoosh logo is visible on the sides of the sneakers in black, detailed by neon green.

More green shade can be seen on the rubber wrap extension, while the cushioned midsole, incorporated with the foam technology, offers cushioning and comfort.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes sell for $102 on StockX.

4) Metcon 9 Flyease "Campfire Orange" shoes

Metcon 9 Flyease "Campfire Orange" shoes (Image via StockX)

These sporty shoes feature an orange-colored mesh material and a rubber construction dressing the upper, with a black synthetic lining that runs from the interior to the collar and heel tab. Prioritizing ventilation, the mesh material also extends to the tongue, ensuring that the foot is cool at all times.

Also, a pinkish heel is embedded as well as the flat outsole in an orange hue, offering stability and enhanced frictional movement.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes are priced at $97 on StockX.

5) Metcon 9 "Black Geode Teal"

Metcon 9 "Black Geode Teal" (Image via StockX)

These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper, designed from black mesh and synthetic fabric. Contrasting against the black hue of the fabric, the bluish brand logo is embedded on the sides, with additional blue detailing on the tongue and a rubber applique extending from the sole to the upper.

Completing the overall colorway while ensuring traction, the rubber sole is featured in a white hue, while the padded insole provides a cozy and soft feel for the feet.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes sell for $99 on StockX.

6) Metcon 9 "Pink Oxford"

Metcon 9 "Pink Oxford" (Image via StockX)

These feminine kicks feature a pinkish synthetic upper overlayed by mesh fabric, with splashes of white hue on the cushioned midsole, the sides, and the tongue. The sneakers are held firmly on each side by the extended rubber strap, also featured in a pink hue, while the rubber outsole, in a rough pattern, allows for unrestricted movement.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes are priced at $84 on StockX.

7) Metcon 9 "White Light Silver Bright Mandarin"

Metcon 9 "White Light Silver Bright Mandarin" (Image via StockX)

These sneakers feature a blend of mesh and synthetic material, both in a white hue, covering the upper, with an orange accent on the sides. Promoting the white colorway of the upper, the cotton-made laces also come in a white hue, providing a customizable fit. Meanwhile, the hyper lift design and lugged rubber outsole, which climbs to the toe cap, both aid cushioning and grip efficiency.

These Nike Metcon 9 shoes sell for $99 on StockX.

The Nike Metcon 9 shoes on this list seamlessly blend fashion with function. These picks can be purchased from StockX.

