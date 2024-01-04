7 best On running sneaker colorways to buy in 2024

On running sneakers have become very popular among sneakerheads recently and this might be attributed to their functionality and interesting colorways.

The Zurich-based brand, On, is a widely acclaimed footwear brand well-recognized for its performance-driven sneakers that have become wardrobe staples for athletes, sneaker enthusiasts, and fashion-inclined individuals alike.

The brand is ranked among the fastest-growing athletic shoe brands in America. Athletes choose On running sneakers for speed and aesthetic purposes as they blend both qualities seamlessly.

Running sneakers like the Cloud X3 "pewter white" sneakers, the Cloud 5 "Chai Magnet" sneakers, the Cloud Surfer "Creek white" sneakers, and others are available for stylish runners who love a pop of color in their routine.

Olive Green White, and 6 other best On running sneaker colorways to avail in 2024

1. The Cloud Nova sneakers

The Cloud Nova sneakers (Image via StockX)

These sleek pair of kicks feature an upper dressed in a crisp white breathable mesh material, accented by the black and grey detailings visible on the tongue, side, counter heel, and padded collar. The well-cushioned rubber midsole, in a brilliant white hue, effortlessly complements the overall color scheme of the shoes.

These fashionable kicks are priced at $153 on Stock X.

2. The Cloud X "Pewterwhite" sneakers

The Cloud X "Pewterwhite" sneakers (Image via StockX)

The design of these sneakers is a nod to the brand's creativity, featuring a fine light-blue leather fabric that envelopes the upper, coupled with a tonal mesh material that overlays the sides of the sneakers.

The sneakers are dressed with black highlights on the tongue, laces, and heel tab and whitish detailings on the side, and counter heel.

The On running sneakers also feature a multi-directional lugged rubber outsole in a white hue.

These running shoes are priced at $132 on Stock X.

3. The Cloud 5 "Chaimagnet" sneakers

The Cloud 5 "Chaimagnet" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes feature a brownish breathable mesh material carefully constructed on the upper, with tonal leather overlays for the finishing.

The predominantly brownish upper features black accentuations that run through the heel tab, collar, tongue, and outsole. Splashes of silver-white and white hues are also embellished on the upper and sole.

The chai magnet sneakers are priced at $313 on Stock X.

4. The "Rose Shell" running kicks

The "Rose Shell" running kicks (Image via StockX)

These feminine running shoes are embodied with a pink mesh material, detailed with the beige-toned tongue, alongside the greyish accents strategically embellished on the sides, with the white highlights on the laces, insole, collar, and heel tab finishing the eye-catching color palette.

These uniquely designed shoes are priced at $105 on Stock X.

5. The "Olive Green White" running shoes

The "Olive Green White" running shoes (Image via StockX)

The brand's distinctive color palette taste is represented on these low-tops. The design of the sneakers features a dichromatic colorway of an olive green hue that encapsulates the upper, accented by the crisp white sole. Also, the minimalist design of the kicks is enhanced with the subtle branding detailings embossed in a silver-white hue on the side.

These On running sneakers are priced at $120 on Stock X.

6. The Cloud Surfer "Creek white" sneakers

The Cloud Surfer "Creek white" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These surfing-inspired sneakers feature a lemon-green mesh upper, with visible orange, black, grey, and white hues, adding a pop of color to the minimalist design of the footwear.

The Cloudsurfer "Creek white" sneakers are priced at $128 on Stock X.

7. The "Ruby Rust" running sneakers

The "Ruby Rust" running sneakers (Image via StockX)

These 2022 releases are acknowledged as one of the brand's most cherished sneakers from the Cloud series. The sneakers are enveloped in a two-toned red hue that covers the upper, matched with a whitish durable rubber sole.

These sporty shoes are priced at $152 on Stock X.

The above-mentioned On running sneakers are not only colorful, they feature the brand's patented cushioning system, they are lightweight, and come with a reasonable price tag.