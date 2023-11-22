7 best Undefeated sneakers of all time

The Undefeated brand, established by James Bond and Eddie Cruz in the early 2000s, has made quite an impact in the sneaker industry. The relatively young brand has come a long way from the underground shop for collecting rare and unique sneakers to being a household name among sneakerheads.

The brand has made a huge impact on sneaker culture, collaborating with big brands like Nike to create iconic silhouettes like the Nike SB Dunk hype and the special edition Air Jordan 4, which sold for a whopping 18,000 US dollars in 2016.

The American fashion brand also boasts collaborations with a wide selection of sneaker brands like Adidas, Puma, Asics, New Balance, Timberland, Converse, and many others, creating innovative takes on beloved sneaker silhouettes.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Undefeated sneakers of all time.

Best Undefeated sneakers ever released

1. The Reebok Instapump Fury

The Reebok Instapump Fury (Image via Undefeated)

This impressive sneaker silhouette features an interwoven mesh and leather upper with cut-out details. This design pays tribute to Allen Iverson's first Reebok silhouette, the Reebok Question. The original red and white colorway of the question is applied to the laceless Instapump design. The Five Strikes brand logo can be seen on the pump button.

These impressive kicks sell for 227 US dollars on Stock X.

2. The Air Max 97 OG "Black" sneakers

The Air Max 97 OG "Black" sneakers (Image via Undefeated)

The iconic sneakers were released in 2017 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97 OG. The shoes are dressed in predominant black with green and red lining the waist to pay homage to Italy's love for the Air Max 97 silhouette. The classic reflective 3M can be seen on the midsole.

These sought-after sneakers are sold on Farfetch for 487.61 US dollars.

3. Adidas ZX 5000 in Bape Camo

The Adidas ZX 5000 in Bape Camo (Image via Undefeated)

This design is the collaborative effort of Bape, Adidas, and the Undefeated brand. The all-American design is enhanced by the military color treatment peculiar with Bape and UNDFTD, and the three stripes are bathed in red, white, and blue. The soles are set in white to create a colorful contrast and seal off the crisp look. These sneakers are available on Stock X for 428 US dollars.

4. The New Balance Trailbuster

The New Balance Trailbuster (Image via Undefeated)

The popular "dad shoe" brand hasn't been left out of collaborating with the sought-after UNDFTD brand. The Trailbuster is dressed in a white and black colorway, with the back of the shoes and the soles receiving a polka-dot treatment. Shop this gorgeous silhouette for 154 US dollars on Stock X.

5. The Asics Gel-Lyte V “False Flag”

The Asics Gel-Lyte V “False Flag” (Image via Asics)

Taking inspiration from the "False Flag" tactic used during warfare, the Gel-Lyte silhouette is dressed in military orange on the heel cap and muddy black, dominating the upper area. The soles are left in a polka-dotted white and black colorway reminiscent of military zonal maps and coordinates. These intimidating shoes are available for sale on Stock X for 190 US dollars.

6. The Converse Weapon

The Converse Weapon (Image via Undefeated)

Another military-inspired silhouette, the Converse weapon features a predominantly white upper accented by chive green on the heel tab and the brand logos. Off-white laces and midsoles set off the brilliant white on the upper, while the outsole is set in solid black treading. The phrase "play dirty" is inscribed in chive on the lateral side. Shop these sneakers for 149 US dollars on Stock X.

7. The Puma Clyde "Gametime"

The Puma Clyde "Gametime" (Image via Modesens)

These eye-catching Puma shoes are dressed in a deep violet colorway, set off by clean white soles and a hint of yellow on the shoelace. The suede upper is treated with tiny holes to ensure breathability and airflow. These gorgeous shoes sell for 149 US Dollars on Modesens.

The Undefeated brand has perfected the art of transforming iconic sneaker silhouettes into something extraordinary. Shop any of the above-mentioned sneakers and be a part of sneaker history.