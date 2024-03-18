7 Best women's Rolex Watches to avail in 2024

Over the years, Rolex watches for women have become symbols of elegance and functionality. The brand's dedication to style and quality makes its products highly sought after. Its timepieces are not only aesthetically pleasing but also offer several technical features that set them apart from other items in the market.

These Rolex watches come with chronometer-certified movements and water-resistant qualities, which make them stand out. From the Rolex Lady Oyster Perpetual to the Day-date 36 Watch, here are seven exquisite women's Rolex watches that combine skill, innovation, and historical importance.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other timepieces could be part of this list.

Best women's Rolex Watches to avail in 2024

1) Rolex Oyster Perpetual ($6,400 on Rolex's website)

Rolex Lady Oyster Perpetual (Image via Rolex)

The Rolex Lady Oyster Perpetual is a timepiece of historical significance. Famous for its adaptability and style, this watch comes with a turquoise blue and a celebration-motif dial. It features bubbles of different sizes and colors fringed with black. The brand uses Oystersteel for its steel watch cases and this ensures that its watches are resistant to corrosion.

With its Chromalight display and Oyster bracelet that offers a blend of technology, form, and function, this Rolex Watch is one of the best ones for women to opt for. One can purchase this timepiece for $6,400 on the Rolex Website.

2) Rolex Day-Date 40 ($10,250.00 on Rolex's website)

The "President's watch"—the Rolex Day-Date—is a symbol of refinement and power. The world's top diplomats have favored it since its debut in 1956, after which an improved quickset date feature was added to it. This watch is highly sought after and is made with the finest materials such as platinum and gold.

This was the first self-winding, waterproof chronometer wristwatch to offer individuals the date and day spelled out in two distinct windows, which change on their own at midnight. The brand's website states:

"The Day-Date was originally designed to be a precious instrument for everyday use. Thanks to a watchmaking prowess that was unprecedented at the time, it offered a solution to those requiring complete mastery of their personal calendar."

This timepiece is available on the Rolex website for $10,250.00.

3) Rolex Ladies Yacht-Master models ($43,000.00 on Rolex's website)

Rolex Ladies Yacht-Master models (Image via Amazon)

The Yacht-Master for women, which first launched in the 1990s, features different diameters: 40 mm, 35 mm, and 29 mm. This watch is marketed as one of the brand's most reliable options and is guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100 meters. The watches' self-winding mechanical movements add to their appeal and are developed by the brand itself.

The Yacht-Master models include the Yacht-Master 37, Yacht-Master 40, and Yacht-Master 42. One can personalize them according to their tastes with gem-set dials, yellow gold, Rolesium, and more.

For $43,000.00, one may purchase these timepieces on the Rolex website.

4) Day-Date 36 Rolex Watch (approximately $123,634 on Rolex's website)

The Day-date 36 Watch come in a variety of colors, allowing individuals to pick what suits them best. The yellow gold watch with diamonds is one that gained popularity at the time of its release.

Its dial is reflective of the distinctive face of a Rolex watch and features hour markers in 18 ct gold. Gem-setters around the dial make it stand out as they are placed meticulously and align perfectly with each other.

As per the official website of the brand:

"By operating its own exclusive foundry, Rolex has the unrivalled ability to cast the highest quality 18 ct gold alloys. According to the proportion of silver, copper, platinum or palladium added, different types of 18 ct gold are obtained: yellow, pink or white."

This watch signifies Rolex's signature combination of artistry and aesthetics, and it is available for purchase on the brand's website for approximately $123,634.

5) Lady-Datejust Rolex watch ($43,000.00 on Rolex's website)

The Lady-Datejust presents a delicate design, ideal for those looking for sophistication. It offers a variety of color options and diamond index configurations, making it highly customizable. Based on the Rolex website, this timepiece is "a perfect blend of proportion, robustness and elegance."

This Rolex watch elevates any ensemble and functions as an accessory. Its dial features 18 ct gold settings and the Roman figure IX is set with 8 diamonds. It comes with a prestigious President bracelet with a concealed attachment beneath the bezel.

One can get their hands on this watch for $43,000.00 on the Rolex Website.

6) Lady Datejust 36 Oyster Rolex Watch ($46190.76 on Rolex's website)

The Lady Datejust 36 Oyster Rolex watch is one of the best watches for everyday elegance. It is available in several colors, with one of the most popular ones being the one with the olive green dial. It features the signature Rolex fluted bezel, which adds to its aesthetic appeal.

"Over time, the fluting became an aesthetic element, a genuine Rolex signature feature. Today the fluted bezel is a mark of distinction, in gold on this Datejust 36," the website states.

The steel used to develop this model adds to its strength and reliability. Individuals can purchase this piece for $46190.76 on Rolex's website.

7) Datejust 31 Oyster Watch ($22,000.00 on Rolex's website)

Datejust 31 Oyster Watch (Image via Rolex)

The Datejust 31 Oyster Watch is made for modern women and available in several colors. The steel and 18-karat white gold are used to make it more stylish. The off-white luminous dial with floral motifs with 24 diamonds of varying sizes makes it perfect for both business and casual attire. Shedding light on the built material of the watch, Rolex states:

"High-technology finishing techniques were required to create this motif, a shining example of refined dial-making expertise. The textural effects are further enhanced by 24 diamonds of varying sizes, which illuminate the centre of each flower."

One can purchase this Rolex watch on the brand's website for $22,000.00.

Whether it's the timeless Lady Oyster Perpetual or the sporty Yacht-Master models, there are a number of Rolex watches that are perfect for women. While these watches are available on the brand's website, they are also available at official Rolex retailers, where potential buyers can experience their beauty and craftsmanship firsthand.