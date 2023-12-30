7 most expensive men's watches in the world

Men's watches have evolved from mere traditional time-telling devices to fashion statements and symbols of luxury and taste. They have outgrown their utilitarian purpose and have become an elegant show of craftsmanship, style, and affluence.

Some men's timepieces are collectible pieces of art that encapsulate opulence, precision, and innovation. However, some timepieces stand at the peak of excellence. They are the definition of meticulous craftsmanship, intricate complications, and incorporation of rare and quality materials, carefully put together by legendary watchmakers with century-old experience.

Here is a carefully curated list of the most expensive men's watches ever created.

Most expensive men’s watches ever created

1. Patek Philippe 5004T

The Patek Philippe 5004T (Image via Patek Philippe)

This watch is amongst Patek's most lauded watches. It was unveiled in the bi-annual Only Watch charity auction. It features a Lemania-based CHR 27-70 Q caliber that is wounded manually with split seconds.

This watch is one of the world's most desirable watches and is estimated to be $3.9 million.

2. Louis Moinet Meteoris

The Louis Moinet Meteoris (Image via Louis Moinet)

This is one of the most unique watches on this list, as Louis Monet. It incorporates actual space rock in its crafting, ensuring the design is out of this world. The intergalactic allure of this watch explains the high price it comes with.

Furthermore, only four of these were created, with each of the four watches bearing their unique designs. These watches were sold for a whopping $4.5 million.

3. Hublot Big Band diamond

The Hublot Big Band diamond (Image via Hublot)

This impressive limited-edition watch was released in 2012 and is one of its kind. There is only one of these watches in the entire world. This watch is equipped with a staggering number of 1280 diamonds, with each diamond cut by an iconic New York City jeweler. The result- a mind-blowing priced watch with a uniform aesthetic.

The black and silver watch is priced at $5 million. This is one of the finest men's watches ever made.

4. Rolex Paul Newman Daytona

The Rolex Paul Newman Daytona (Image via Instagram/ JP Rathgen)

This watch was made famous by the popular actor and car racer Paul Newman because it was his favorite watch to wear. What separates this watch from the other Daytona watch silhouettes is that it comes with a special dial, unlike the other designs.

The watch made the news when it was auctioned and sold for $17.8 million.

5. Billionaire Timeless Treasure

The Billionaire Timeless Treasure (Image via Jacob & Co)

Jacob & Co again exceeded people's expectations when they unveiled the billionaire timeless treasure. The watch features over 425 yellow diamonds and 76 emerald gems. Reflecting light with every angle, this first ever colored billionaire watch weighs 216.9 carats.

The project took over three years to be created. It is priced at $20 million.

6. Patek Philippe Henry Graves' super complication

The Patek Philippe Henry Graves' super complication (Image via X/JosephBDiamonds)

This watch was released in 1933. It was created for a wealthy banker, Henry Graves Jr. This stunning masterpiece features 24 complications, including a perpetual calendar, a minute repeater with chimes, and a celestial sky chart above the owner's estate.

The watch is dressed in black and red and is priced at $24 million.

7. Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette

The Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette (Image via Breguet)

The backstory of this men's watch is that it was commissioned by one of the French queen's lovers. The man told the makers to make the watch with as many features as possible without putting a limit on the price. The watch took about forty-four years to construct.

Made with gold casing and a skeletonized dial that has a myriad of mechanisms, the watch is worth $30 million.

These seven timepieces are different from the regular ones for good reasons. They pushed the boundaries of basic watch designs and were crafted using the rarest of precious stones.