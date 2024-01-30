The most expensive bracelets in the world mirror the evolution of jewelry and precious stones and depict how adornments have been favored since time past.

The history of bracelets in the world of fashion dates far back to ancient civilizations, where they were worn for diverse reasons, which include symbolic representation of cultural heritage, adornments, and others.

In recent years, this unique fashion piece has become synonymous with luxury, as it's now known for its level of sophistication and class when complemented with an outfit. Time-tested luxury brands like Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef, and others have outdone themselves on several occasions to create timeless and intricate bracelets that transcend mere accessories to become wearable works of art.

7 Most expensive bracelets of all time

Looking for the seven most expensive bracelets of all time? Below is a carefully curated list.

The Onyx and Diamond Panther bracelet- $1.9 million

The Cartier Art Deco diamond bracelet- $2.5 million

Bvlgari Emerald and Diamond bracelet- $4 million

Van Cleef and Arpels Ruby and Diamond "Jarrettiere"- bracelet $4.5 million

An Extraordinary Sapphire and Diamond bracelet- $6 million

An Exceptional Art Deco Sapphire and Diamond Bracelet- $7.1 million

The Gulf Pearl Parure Bracelet- $31 million

1) The Onyx and Diamond Panther bracelet

The Onyx and Diamond Panther bracelet (Image via Sotheby’s)

This 1952 release by Cartier comes in a silhouette synonymous with a panther. The bracelet is crafted from platinum metal, dressed in a silver-white hue, and detailed with black dots. Brilliant-cut diamonds are placed at the tip of the hind feet, alongside the eyes adorned with greenish-coloured emeralds.

The adjustable and secured fit is aided by the silvered stainless buckle embedded in the tail.

This expensive bracelet was auctioned for $1.9 million.

2) The Cartier Art Deco diamond bracelet

The Cartier Art Deco diamond bracelet (Image via Christie’s)

This 18.5-centimeter-long bracelet is made from a combo of baguette and emerald diamonds, cut into different shapes and sizes, with each specific set of diamonds weighing about 1.062 grams and 0.00086 kilograms, respectively.

This expensive bracelet was sold for $2.5 million in 1928.

3) The Bvlgari Emerald and Diamond bracelet

The Bvlgari Emerald and Diamond bracelet (Image via Christie’s)

This Bvlgari bracelet is designed from a blend of emeralds and diamonds, with rectangular and square-shaped emeralds in a green hue, arranged side to side with the cut diamonds on a silver-toned platinum metal, while pear and circular-shaped diamonds are seen infused on each side of the bracelet.

This Bvlgari bracelet was auctioned for a price of $4 million.

4) Van Cleef and Arpels Ruby and Diamond "Jarrettiere" bracelet

The Van Cleef and Arpels Ruby and Diamond "Jarrettiere" bracelet (Image via Christie’s)

From the Van Cleef and Arpels' 30s collection, this expensive bracelet features multiple-shaped rubies in a red hue, arranged on platinum metal, including baguette diamonds, enclosed by the diamond-encrusted large metallic clasp closure.

The Van Cleef's 1937 creation was sold for $4.5 million.

5) Extraordinary Sapphire and Diamond bracelet

The Extraordinary Sapphire and Diamond bracelet (Image via Christie’s)

This whitish silver bracelet features a floral design, with the strap made from brilliant-cut diamonds, weighing about 13.58 grams, coupled with a bluish sapphire stone placed in the middle of the bracelet.

This seven-inch bracelet was auctioned for a price of $6 million.

6) Exceptional Art Deco Sapphire and Diamond bracelet

Exceptional Art Deco Sapphire and Diamond bracelet (Image via Christie’s)

This two-toned bracelet features a diamond-embellished strap built from platinum in a white hue, complemented by bluish sapphire crystals of about 10.5 carats. This bracelet has a length of eighteen centimeters, along with a stainless steel adjuster.

This exceptional art deco bracelet was auctioned for a price of $7.1 million.

7) The Gulf Pearl Parure bracelet

The Gulf Pearl Parure bracelet (Image via Ruby Lane’s watch shop)

This Harry Winston bracelet features 65 grams of creamy-toned diamonds connected by metallic hooks, while also featuring oval-shaped Persian pearls enveloped in a green hue, highlighting the creamy hue of the diamonds.

Additionally, this expensive bracelet features an elastic band that allows for a perfect fit, accommodating different wrist sizes, alongside a gold-toned clasp buckle, ensuring firmness.

The Gulf pearl parure bracelet was auctioned for a price of $31 million.

There we have it, the most expensive bracelets of all time from some of the best luxury brands. These jewelry pieces are epitomes of luxury and unparalleled craftsmanship.